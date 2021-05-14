Elon Musk Tweets, Dogecoin Jumps

#Musk #Dogecoin

$DOGUSD

Friday in Asia Dogecoin jumped by 20# as Tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk sent the cryptocurrencies due North.

Markets have responded to Mr. Musk Tweets for months since his interest in Dogecoin sparked a 100X rally in the token’s value this year, while Tesla’s $1.5-B Bitcoin purchase helped it break over 60,000 in April.

“Working with Doge developers to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising,” Mr. Musk Tweeted, driving Dogecoin from 0.43 to 0.52 on the Binance exchange.

Almost worthless in late Y 2020, Dogecoin is the ‘darling’ of a Super bullish crypto market that began last year as institutional investors announced big bitcoin purchases.

Dogecoin has become the 4th-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to our data.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!