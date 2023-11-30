Thursday, November 30, 2023
Elon Musk to Unleash Cybertruck $TESLA

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

In a highly anticipated event at Tesla’s Austin headquarters, Elon Musk is poised to celebrate the commencement of deliveries for the groundbreaking Cybertruck, Tesla’s bold take on the American pickup. Four years after unveiling the Cybertruck’s distinctive design, Musk’s vision is about to materialize in the hands of customers, marking a pivotal moment for Tesla.

The Cybertruck’s unconventional appearance, often likened to a futuristic or dystopian aesthetic reminiscent of “Blade Runner” or “Mad Max,” sparked significant interest when first revealed in November 2019. Musk’s announcement underscores the importance of this launch for Tesla and its visionary CEO, who has been in the spotlight not only for his innovative products but also for managing challenges related to public perception.

Despite facing scrutiny over his involvement with social media platform X (formerly Twitter) and accusations of promoting anti-Semitism, Musk has remained a central figure in the electric vehicle (EV) landscape. The Cybertruck launch holds particular significance as it unfolds amidst a backdrop of delayed capital investments by other automakers due to subdued demand for EVs. Tesla, too, has implemented multiple price cuts while maintaining a robust stock valuation.

The Cybertruck’s challenging design, featuring large flat plates of unbent stainless steel, has posed manufacturing complexities. While Musk has consistently expressed enthusiasm for the design, he has tempered expectations regarding its commercial viability. The vehicle, initially priced at $39,900 with production slated for 2021, has encountered hurdles, with Musk acknowledging the difficulty of making it an affordable, mass-market product.

With over one million Cybertruck orders, demand appears strong, but affordability remains a formidable challenge. Musk aims to reach an output of 250,000 units, likely by 2025. Pickup trucks hold a unique status in the American automotive landscape, dominating sales with an image of rugged self-sufficiency. In 2022, the top-selling models in the US were pickups, emphasizing their significance in the market.

As the Cybertruck takes center stage, attention turns to its updated retail pricing. Analysts anticipate a potential increase to around $50,000, considering supply chain pressures and rising material costs. While some experts view the Cybertruck as a higher-risk product within Tesla’s lineup, Musk’s management of expectations and the truck’s attention-grabbing design could position it as a success, drawing customers to the Tesla brand.

Thursday’s event marks a crucial chapter for Tesla as it navigates the challenges and opportunities presented by the Cybertruck’s entry into the highly competitive pickup truck market.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

