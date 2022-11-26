Elon Musk is Hunting Down the Evil Empire

Elon Musk has said he is open to creating his own “alternative” smartphone in the event the evil empire of tech giants move to deplatform Twitter, suggesting he could be left with no other option.

Responding to a proposal from conservative pundit Liz Wheeler that the billionaire should “produce his own smartphone” if free speech hating Apple and Google were to kick Twitter off of their app stores, Musk said he would not rule it out, though voiced some reluctance toward the concept.

It’s insane! I’m just fighting for free speech in America. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 26, 2022

Musk, who completed a $44-billion purchase of Twitter last month, has repeatedly declared his intentions to protect free speech on the site, even announcing a “general amnesty” for suspended accounts “provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.”

But free speech is a much hated commodity by the ruling Democrats and other Socialist organizations.

“I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone,” he said on Friday.

“Apple and Google need to seriously start exploring booting Twitter off the app store,” Socialist Alejandra Caraballo, an instructor at Harvard Law’s cyberlaw clinic, said, adding that reinstating freedom would be “existentially dangerous for various marginalized communities”

“People who engaged in direct targeted harassment can come back and engage in doxing, targeted harassment, vicious bullying, calls for violence, celebration of violence. I can’t even begin to state how dangerous this will be,” Caraballo continued.

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

Musk has hit back at detractors, saying Twitter will never allow calls to violence or other posts which break the law. He noted that suspended users would be brought back “slowly” and only after a “manual review,” arguing the move would help to make the site “a forum for the peaceful exchange of views.”