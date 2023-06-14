Ellison Surpasses Gates: Oracle Co-Founder Emerges as Fourth Richest Person

14/06/2023 – In a stunning turn on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle Corporation, has outshined Bill Gates to claim the title of the world’s fourth richest individual. Ellison’s meteoric rise to this coveted position can be attributed to the surging value of Oracle shares, fueled by the increasing interest in generative artificial intelligence (AI). This shift not only highlights Ellison’s prowess as a tech entrepreneur but also underscores his keen investment acumen.

A Tech Titan’s Triumph

Larry Ellison’s Net Worth: $130 Billion

In an extraordinary feat, Larry Ellison’s net worth has soared to a staggering $130 billion, narrowly surpassing the fortune of Bill Gates, which stands at $129 billion. This remarkable achievement propels Ellison into the elite league of billionaires, with Jeff Bezos of Amazon leading the pack at $150 billion and Warren Buffett following closely behind at $117 billion.

The AI Advantage

“Oracle’s Gen2 Cloud has quickly become the number 1 choice for running Generative AI workloads,” Ellison said.

AI-driven Success and Diverse Investments Propel Larry Ellison’s Wealth to New Heights. The remarkable surge in Ellison’s wealth, amounting to nearly $38 billion year to date, is a direct result of Oracle’s stock skyrocketing. Investors’ enthusiasm surrounding AI has led to a significant increase in Oracle shares, which have climbed 42% this year alone. Moreover, Oracle recently achieved a record-breaking quarterly earnings figure, further solidifying Ellison’s financial standing.

A Tech Icon’s Influence

Ellison’s Role at Oracle

Though Larry Ellison stepped down as CEO of Oracle in 2014, he remains actively involved as the chairman and chief technology officer of the company. Oracle shares account for approximately 75% of his overall fortune. Notably, Ellison also holds a substantial stake in Tesla, with investments exceeding $11 billion.

Beyond Business: A Life of Opulence

Assets and Acquisitions

Larry Ellison’s diverse investments extend beyond his business ventures. In addition to his holdings in Oracle and Tesla, he owns the Hawaiian island of Lana’i, multiple luxurious residences in California, extravagant yachts, and an extensive collection of samurai art. These acquisitions reflect Ellison’s penchant for unique and valuable assets.

The Path Ahead

While Ellison’s ascent is undoubtedly remarkable, he still faces a significant wealth gap before dethroning the current leader on the billionaire rankings, Elon Musk. Bloomberg estimates Musk’s fortune to be a staggering $225 billion, marking an astounding $88 billion increase this year. Despite the distance between them, Ellison’s achievement and his continuous endeavors in Oracle and investment diversification position him as a figure of both interest and admiration.