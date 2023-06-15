Edgar Degas and the Art of Horse Racing

Edgar Degas was a French artist who is best known for his paintings, sculptures, and drawings of dancers. However, he also produced a number of paintings of horse racing, which were inspired by his love of the sport and his fascination with the movement of horses.

Degas first became interested in horse racing in the early 1860s. He would often attend races at the Longchamp Hippodrome in Paris, and he would sketch the horses and jockeys in his sketchbooks. In 1866, he painted his first major work on the subject, Race Horses in Front of the Stands. This painting shows a group of horses and jockeys at the start of a race, and it captures the excitement and anticipation of the moment.

Degas continued to paint horse racing scenes throughout his career. He was particularly interested in the way that horses move, and he often used photography to study their anatomy and movement. He also experimented with different techniques, such as using pastels and oil paint, to capture the movement of the horses.

Degas’s paintings of horse racing are some of his most famous works. They are not only beautiful and evocative, but they also provide a unique perspective on the sport of horse racing. Degas’s paintings show the beauty and power of horses, as well as the excitement and anticipation of a race. They are a testament to his skill as an artist, and they offer a glimpse into his passion for horse racing.

Here are some of Degas’s most famous paintings of horse racing:

Race Horses in Front of the Stands (1866)

(1866) Jockeys Before the Start (1878-79)

(1878-79) The Parade (1866-68)

(1866-68) After the Race (1873)

(1873) The Bell Tower (1878)

These paintings are on display in museums around the world, and they continue to be admired by art lovers for their beauty, skill, and insight into the world of horse racing.

Conclusion

Degas’s paintings of horse racing are a testament to his skill as an artist and his passion for the sport. They are beautiful, evocative, and offer a unique perspective on horse racing. Degas’s paintings are a valuable addition to any art collection, and they continue to be admired by art lovers around the world.

Shayne Heffernan