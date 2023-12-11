Monday, December 11, 2023
ECB’s Experiment Backfires: Inflation Dropping, Economies Sinking

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
The European Central Bank’s aggressive interest rate hikes are facing increasing scrutiny as inflation drops faster than expected while the economic outlook darkens. With the key deposit rate at a record high, markets are eagerly awaiting clues about the timing of potential rate cuts in the upcoming ECB meeting.

Faster Inflation Decline, Worsening Outlook:

  • Eurozone inflation unexpectedly dropped to 2.4% in November, approaching the ECB’s 2% target. This rapid decline, coupled with a deteriorating economic outlook, fuels speculation about an earlier-than-anticipated rate cut.
  • The European Commission downgraded its 2023 and 2024 growth forecasts, and the ECB warned of a possible recession in its latest financial stability review.

Dovish Shift Emerging?

  • Some ECB officials, including Isabel Schnabel, have acknowledged the significance of the November inflation data and expressed doubts about further hikes.
  • Christine Lagarde, however, maintains a cautious stance, emphasizing that it’s too early to consider rate cuts.

Uncertainty and Pressure for Cuts:

  • Despite Lagarde’s stance, markets now predict a first rate cut as early as April.
  • Pressure for cuts mounts, particularly from heavily indebted eurozone economies struggling with the impact of higher rates, inflation, and a weak global economy.

Key Decisions Ahead:

  • The ECB’s meeting on Thursday will be crucial, with all eyes on Lagarde’s message and the release of updated economic forecasts.
  • Analysts predict Lagarde will reiterate a cautious approach, avoiding explicit guidance on the timing of rate cuts.

Experiment’s Failure and EU’s Dilemma:

  • The ECB’s experiment with aggressive rate hikes is facing criticism as it appears to be damaging the eurozone economy while offering limited gains on inflation.
  • Balancing inflation control with economic growth presents a significant challenge for the ECB and EU policymakers.

EU’s Economic Challenges:

  • The EU is grappling with a slowing economy, high inflation, a potential recession, weak global demand, and uncertainty surrounding energy prices.
  • These challenges highlight the urgency for a well-calibrated approach to monetary policy that prioritizes both inflation control and economic recovery.

Conclusion:

The ECB’s upcoming meeting will be a turning point, shaping the future course of monetary policy in the eurozone. As the economic landscape evolves rapidly, the ECB faces the difficult task of navigating between conflicting priorities and mitigating the damage caused by its experiment with aggressive rate hikes.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

