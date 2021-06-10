Dr. Fauci’s NIAID has Deep Financial and Personnel Ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology

#Fauci #China #Wuhan #COVID19 #virus #deadly

Right in the wake of the release of thousands of Dr. Anthony Fauci’s e-Mails which point toward a lab creation of COVID-19, a CSPAN video from 2016 has surfaced, featuring the President of EcoHealth Alliance, a company that received millions of dollars from Dr. Fauci’s agency to turn viruses into killers.

In the video, Peter Daszak explains how his organization experiments with deadly viruses, and describes how his “colleagues in China” insert spike proteins into viruses. “You create pseudo particles, you insert the spike proteins from those viruses, see if they bind to human cells,” Mr. Daszak says in the video.

At each step of this you move closer and closer to this virus could really become pathogenic in people.”

EcoHealth Alliance “was one of the primary proxies funneling the money to the Chinese Communist Party lab” in Wuhan, China, according to The National Pulse.

“Over a dozen research papers carried out under a $3.7-M National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) grant list the Wuhan Lab’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Director Shi Zhengli as a co-author alongside Daszak. Shi has included these Fauci-backed grants on her resume.”

The Wuhan lab lists the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as one of its “partners,” and secretly erased the mention in March 2021.

