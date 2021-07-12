Donald Trump Takes on the New Age Robber Barons

#Trump #lawsuit #regulations #Constitution

$FB $TWTR

“They are immune from so many different things, but they are not immune from this lawsuit”–President Trump (45) on Big Tech

“President Trump has a clear economic objective: deregulate. Loosening regulations on industries, he believes, will lead to faster growth and more jobs” — Paul Ebeling

President Trump (45) continues his fight against tech industry ‘Robber Barons” that are improperly censoring him. Saying that what Twitter, Facebook and YouTube are doing amounts to campaign contributions to Democrats.

President Trump has filed lawsuits against the companies, claiming they wrongfully committed “censorship resulting from threatened legislative action” and “willful participation in joint activity with federal actors.”

The lawsuits note that the companies rely on protections from Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields them from lawsuits based on statements posted by users, while allowing them to moderate and restrict content that is “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable,” regardless of whether it would be protected by the Constitution.

“They are getting the biggest subsidy that any company has ever gotten from a government,” President Trump said of the Section 230 immunity. “They are immune from so many different things, but they’re not immune from this lawsuit because what they’ve done is such a violation of the Constitution. A violation like we have never seen before.”

While the First Amendment only applies to government actors and not corporations, President Trump is attempting to link them by claiming that the companies were doing the bidding of government officials.

In his lawsuit against Facebook, he claims the social media giant “worked directly and in concert with” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci “to advance only the narrative that Defendants and Dr. Fauci subscribe to.” He alleged that this is supported by e-Mails between Dr. Fauci and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Similarly, President Trump claims YouTube and Twitter have taken steps to promote the views of the government while censoring opposing ideas.

“They work with the Democrats. It’s a Democrat machine; it should be a campaign contribution,” President Trump said Sunday at CPAC in Dallas, TX.

President Trump claims that the continued censorship against him, including the suspension of his accounts, hurts his ability to support fellow conservatives by campaigning for Republicans running in Y 2022. He also said it hurts his ability to lay the groundwork for a possible 2024 Presidential bid.

President Trump said Sunday that he knows whether he will run again, but teased that he “can’t reveal it yet” for reasons having to do with campaign finance.

Working to make and keep America Great again!

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!