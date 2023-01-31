Home 2023 Dogecoin Fans Await Next Price Run

Twitter recently announced that they will be adding twitter payments to their platform. This has excited the holders of Crypto token Dogecoin. Unfortunely, Elon Musk has said that the Twitter payments will for now remain in fiat currency. Engineers are in the process of intergrating Crypto payments with Twitter in the future.

According to the data, Dogecoin price closely follows the ups and downs in Elon Musk’s endevours. After the recent announcement of the Twitter payments, Doge rose from $0.08 to $0.09.

