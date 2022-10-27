Home 2022 Dogecoin Back On The Rise

With the date fast approaching of Elon Musk’s purchase of social media platform twiiter, Dogecoin has been on the rise.

The price has risen 16% in the last 24 hours. (DOGE).

Recent trends have seen DOGE trading at around 7 cents, from its previous 6 week trend of trading below 6 cents. A year ago, DOGE was trading at 25 cents, and is expected to get back to that price in the future.

Elon Musk will be buying Twitter for $44 billion usd. Being a major supporter of the currency, his actions and comments in the news have been seen to effect the price easily.

