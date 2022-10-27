Dogecoin Back On The Rise

With the date fast approaching of Elon Musk’s purchase of social media platform twiiter, Dogecoin has been on the rise.

The price has risen 16% in the last 24 hours. (DOGE).

Recent trends have seen DOGE trading at around 7 cents, from its previous 6 week trend of trading below 6 cents. A year ago, DOGE was trading at 25 cents, and is expected to get back to that price in the future.

Elon Musk will be buying Twitter for $44 billion usd. Being a major supporter of the currency, his actions and comments in the news have been seen to effect the price easily.