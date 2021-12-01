9.2 C
New York
Wednesday, December 1, 2021
spot_img
HomeCryptoBitcoin
CryptoBitcoinBlockchain

Digital Ducklings NFT Pre Sale on NOW!!! #GetDucked

By Crypto King

Digital Ducklings, a collection of 4,444 Non-Fungible Ducklings living in the metaverse. Digital Ducklings will be on the Solana Network. Solana is the fastest blockchain in the world and the fastest growing ecosystem in crypto.

More than 120+ hand drawn traits, each NFT is unique. Join the discord to participate in community events, giveaways and gain access to exclusive minting & much more.

To ensure the success of Digital Ducklings the marketing efforts will continue long after the initial sale. This project will never reach completion.  The team, with the guidance of the community will decide the future of Digital Ducklings and help further define their role within the metaverse.

Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Image
Previous articleThe Money of the Metaverse
Crypto Kinghttps://www.g-bit.io
Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized processes and the ever widening impact of Blockchain are going to have a major impact on the way things are done, who does them and who makes the money. Where there were once huge barriers to entry, the door is now open. Individuals can now access income from the type of business once reserved for Institutions, Governments and High Net-Worth Individuals. They can through Blockchain, DeFi and P2P protocols became bankers participating in income from trading, brokerage, settlements, fees, mortgages, finance, margin lending and a host of other financial services.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

15,334FansLike
43,300FollowersFollow
2,855SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright 2021 LiveTradingNews.com