Digital Currency Cash Inflows for 2021 are Strong at $5.96-B YTD

Cryptocurrency investment products and funds saw inflows for a 5th wk running as market sentiment on the sector continued to improve, data from digital asset manager CoinShares showed Monday.

Crypto inflows amounted to $41.6-M for the wk ended 17 September with bitcoin getting the bulk of inflows at $15.3-M, and ether products garnering $6.6-M. The data showed that inflows were seen across the board.

Overall, bitcoin inflows YTD is at $4.2-B.

