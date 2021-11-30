Cyber Monday Sales Flat, Smaller Discounts Curb Incentive to Spend Online

#consumer #spending #savings #online

“Many online retailers offered fewer discounts because of limited inventory, while more shoppers returned to brick and mortar stores where discounts were higher“– Paul Ebeling

US online sales were flat throughout Cyber Monday, as smaller discounts gave shoppers less incentive to spend, but analysts say sales could finish slightly higher than last year by the time West Coast shoppers finish for the night.

Shoppers spent $7.1-B online as of 9p EST in the US, according to transaction data compiled by the Adobe Digital Economy Index.

Shoppers are expected to spend up to $11.1-B on Cyber Monday, Adobe said. American consumers spent $10.8-B online last yr.

