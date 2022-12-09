Crypto is the Growth Sector

Crypto Wallet Market – The global crypto wallet market size is expected to reach USD 48.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Crypto wallets help users to store their private keys securely and use them while carrying out any transactions in cryptocurrency. Increasing use of cryptocurrency for individual and commercial use, growing demand for enhanced security in crypto transactions, expanding use of smartphones, and internet penetration are the factors expected to drive the growth of crypto wallets during the forecast period.



The global crypto wallet market size is expected to reach USD 48.27 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Crypto wallets help users to store their private keys securely and use them while carrying out any transactions in cryptocurrency. Increasing use of cryptocurrency for individual and commercial use, growing demand for enhanced security in crypto transactions, expanding use of smartphones, and internet penetration are the factors expected to drive the growth of crypto wallets during the forecast period. Cryptocurrency Market – The global cryptocurrency market size is expected to reach USD 11.71 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing demand for better data security, operational transparency, and the incorporation of blockchain technology in digital payment systems. Additionally, the legalization of the purchase, sale, and trading of digital currencies in several developed countries, such as the U.S., is fostering industry expansion.



– The global cryptocurrency exchange platform market size is expected to reach USD 264.32 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising awareness about cryptocurrencies and their advantages, such as flexibility and security, is driving the industry’s growth. The strong emphasis on secure and decentralized networks owing to the emergence of blockchain technology also bodes well with the market growth. Several market players have invested in research and development activities to introduce advanced innovative exchange platforms. For instance, in July 2022, Billium, an exchange based in Dubai, announced the launch of a new-age platform to carry out decentralized transactions more effectively and efficiently. It is integrated with a copy trading function named ‘Billium Copy Trading’, which will allow novice users to follow the trades of the professionals The global crypto ATM market size is expected to reach USD 5,450.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 61.7% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth of the cryptocurrency ATM market can be attributed to the growing usage of cryptocurrencies for making payments at several retail stores. At the same time, crypto ATMs enable users to convert cryptocurrency into fiat cash by selling cryptocurrency is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

KXCO spans the entire blockchain ecosystem ranging from a unique sophisticated blockchain with unique features (KXCO Armature™), to a Centralised-Decentralised-Exchange (KXCO Exchange) run by expert traders, to our own wallet, Metaverse and other services.

Built by a team of experienced traders, gaming specialists and IT engineers with an entrepreneurial spirit, the KXCO™ was founded in 2017 and built with a mission to create a unique ecosystem for the financial savvy user.

Our operations span across the entire blockchain value chain cantered around our proprietary KXCO™ Blockchain.

We operate on a continuous basis 24/7 with a presence around of the world.