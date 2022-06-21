Crown Sterling Announces for Novel Cryptographic Key Compression

“This is the first of many new patents that are tied to our innovations in both cryptography and compression.“

Crown Sterling Limited LLC, leader in Personal Data Sovereignty and provider of quantum-resistant encryption and compression technologies, has issued US Patent 11,310,042 B2 (Inventor: Robert Edward Grant)to United States Patent and Trademark Office, covering a development in the data and information security field, For Methods of Storing and Distributing Large Keys.

The primary claim of US Patent 11,310,042 B2 is a method for securely encrypting and decrypting data wherein a function is processed to obtain a raw key that is an irrational number. A sending computing device applies a base starting point and length to obtain a shortened key used for encryption. A receiving computing device identifies the function from a received identifier and applies the starting point and length to a mirroring raw key to derive the decryption key.

Robert E. Grant, Founder and CEO of Crown Sterling commented, “We were very pleased with how rapidly this seminal patent was issued by the US Patent Trademark Office. This is the first of many new patents that are linked to our innovations in both cryptography and compression. The Crown Sterling Chain is the world’s first layer 1 blockchain to implement One-Time Pad’s quantum-resistant cryptography.”

Quantum computers, as demonstrated by the work of Peter Shor and others, have computational resources beyond the capabilities we have today rendering the security of traditional asymmetric encryption and their cryptographic algorithms obsolete. One-Time Pad served as information theory-based encryption method that doesn’t rely on assumptions about the computational resources of an attacker (and therefore is quantum-resistant), in contrast to conventional encryption protocols relying on prime numbers and number theory. This novel method of compressing large keys allows for practical and scalable implementation of One-Time Pad encryption in combination with blockchain technology.

