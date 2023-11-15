Tuesday, November 14, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home PoliticsAmerica CPI News Lifts Markets, Hits Bitcoin $QQQ $SPY $BTC
AmericaBitcoinChina StocksEconomyHeadline NewsMost PopularOpinionPoliticsReal EstateShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocksUS StocksUSD

CPI News Lifts Markets, Hits Bitcoin $QQQ $SPY $BTC

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

In the most recent data release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday, consumer prices exhibited stability, remaining unchanged from the previous month of October. However, headline inflation faced a downward pull due to a decline in oil prices. On an annual basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) indicated a rise of 3.2% over the prior year in October, reflecting a deceleration compared to September’s 0.4% monthly increase and a 3.7% annual gain.

Economists, relying on Bloomberg data, had anticipated a 0.1% month-over-month increase and a 3.3% year-over-year rise. The moderation in headline figures was primarily attributed to lower energy costs, with energy prices experiencing a 2.5% month-over-month drop, notably influenced by a 5% reduction in gas prices during October.

The “core” inflation, which excludes the more volatile costs of food and gas, showed a 4.0% year-over-year increase in October, marking a slower pace compared to the annual rise observed in September. Monthly core prices also saw a 0.2% climb, lower than the previous month.

Key takeaways from the inflation report include a 6.7% annual increase in the shelter index, the slowest in a year, with a 0.3% month-over-month rise. Rent increases, while remaining elevated, exhibited signs of easing, with the index for rent and owners’ equivalent rent rising 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, on a monthly basis.

The October report indicated rising indexes for motor vehicle insurance, recreation, personal care, and apparel, while used cars and trucks, new vehicles, airline fares, and household furnishings and operations witnessed decreases.

The food index showed a 3.3% increase in October over the last year, with a 0.3% rise from September to October. Notably, apple prices experienced a significant 7.9% month-over-month drop, the most significant decline since 1987.

Following the data release, U.S. stocks experienced an early surge, accompanied by a drop in the 10-year Treasury yield to around 4.45%, and the 30-year Treasury yield declining to approximately 4.61%.

Despite inflation remaining above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, market sentiments suggest a belief that the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise rates in December. The October CPI report, which displayed softness on the services side, aligns with the expectation that the Fed will maintain its current rates due to soft inflation and tight financial conditions. Analysts, including Ellen Zentner, Chief Economist at Morgan Stanley, and Eugenio Aleman, Chief Economist at Raymond James, interpret the report as positive for the Federal Reserve and the markets. However, caution prevails as the economy’s growth rate may have shifted, and services inflation could prove persistent, reflecting tight labor market conditions. The path to weaker services inflation hinges on a continued cooling in labor market conditions, indicating that the Fed’s decision-making regarding interest rates remains complex.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Bangkok Luxury Real Estate: A Guide for the Discerning Investor

Bitcoin: A Necessity as Fiat Falters

China’s Growth to Boost Asian Economy

China’s Private Economy Gains Momentum

A Guide to Avoiding Crypto Scams

Beware of Private Bitcoin Scams

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

CPI News Lifts Markets, Hits Bitcoin $QQQ $SPY $BTC
Bangkok Luxury Real Estate: A Guide for the Discerning Investor
Bitcoin: A Necessity as Fiat Falters

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.