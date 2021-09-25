#Concorso #d’Eleganza #Villad’Este

Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este

Participants in this year’s Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este have invested thousands of hours in the restoration of their historic vehicles. It would seem that no effort has been spared to restore them to their former glory. The special award created exclusively for the “Best of Show” winner by A. Lange & Söhne reflects the respect held for the passion these owners feel for their automotive works of art.







For the first time, this year the award for the most beautiful car in the competition is a one-of-a-kind 1815 CHRONOGRAPH in white gold. Its 306 individual components are meticulously finished by hand in the Glasshütte based manufactory before the piece is assembled twice. Engraving the relief of the Concorso crest on the solid-gold folding case alone takes a full nine days. The timepiece will be presented to the winner of this year’s event at the “Best of Show” awards ceremony during the gala dinner on 3 October 2021.







Its hallmarks include a solid-pink-gold dial and a hand-engraved hinged cuvette. On this, the words CONCORSO D’ELEGANZA VILLA D’ESTE form the frame for the Concorso crest, along with the years 1929 and 2021. They cover the period from the first competition to the present. By choosing one of the most perfect column-wheel-driven flyback chronographs as the new trophy, A. Lange & Söhne pays tribute to the historic connection between motor sport and timekeeping.







Similarly, this regular production model of the 1815 CHRONOGRAPH, reference 414.028, brings together classic design and masterful mechanics. The ability to measure time has always been one of the most useful and exciting functions of a mechanical watch.

This applies in particular when the many levers and springs of the chronograph can be observed in action. A sapphire-crystal caseback reveals the sublime architecture and lavish finissage of the chronograph movement. With its Arabic numerals and railway-track minute scale, the dial pays tribute to the legendary A. Lange & Söhne pocket watches. This specific variant also persuasively combines a white-gold case and a black dial with a pulsometer scale.

