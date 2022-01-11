Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street, Special Report on Knightsbridge’s DAO, an Industry 1st!

#PaulEbeling #WallStreeet #knightsbridge #KNIGHTS #DeFi #cryptocurrency #blockchain, #NFT

$KNIGHTSUSD

“The Knightsbridge DAO is the 1st-of-its-kind is live, it is a DAO with a Broker, Exchange, Chain, Consultancy, Service Provider, NFT Hub and an extensive and growing portfolio of Tech, DeFi and real world assets”— Paul Ebeling

The Knightsbridge DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) as an organization represented by rules encoded as a transparent computer program, controlled by the organization members, and not influenced by a central government.

As the rules are embedded into the code, no managers are needed, thus removing any bureaucracy or hierarchy hurdles. Taking the very best technology from a cross-section of industries to deliver the next step change in decentralization for financial services.

The link for Knights DAO is: https://knights.app/the-knightsbridge-dao/ Refer a friend and earn while you sleep

Our Twitter and Telegram are active and it would be Super if you follow, join and share https://twitter.com/knightsdaoxhttps://t.me/knightsDAO

To open your account start by Clicking Here

Support Click Here

Notably, some decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens that fell out of favor in early Y 2021 still managed to retain some Top spots in terms of total value locked, which represents the number of assets that are staked in a protocol. Perhaps as they are considered more battle-tested and a safer store of capital compared to newer competitors.

For now, even with altcoins in the headlights, volatility has declined in both BTC and ETH recently.

Our view is that this volatility compression is structural and will be a theme for Y 2022. That said, we believe this dip in the front-end of the volatility curve is overextended and we are adding long gamma in here.

Savvy traders are “long gamma profit” when the underlying asset moves more than expected.

Have a prosperous week, Keep the Faith!