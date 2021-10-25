Commentary: Paul Ebeling on Wall Street Special Report…

#PaulEbeling #WallStreet #investing #investors #DeFi #Crypto #Equities #Bitcoin $GBITS

“US stocks moved higher Monday as investors awaited earnings results from the Big Tech companies, as well as lots of other corporations across industries this wk, digital assets followed, as this is an important time in crypto and traditional finance” — Paul Ebeling

The DJIA and S&P 500 set record intraday and closing highs. The Nasdaq gained, and shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) rallied to an all-time high with a market capitalization exceeding $1-T for the 1st time.

The Bitcoin ETF space is heating up with VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF on deck. It plans to use the ticker XBTF. Bitcoin and bitcoin stocks surged Monday. Crypto is here to stay.

Mastercard Inc said Monday it would allow partners on its network to enable their consumers to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency using a digital wallet, as well as reward them with digital currencies under loyalty programs.

The credit card giant said it would offer these services in partnership with Bakkt Holdings Inc, the digital assets platform founded by NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange.

Cryptocurrency Vs stocks’ Big Q: What’s the better choice?

The Big A: Both

Portfolio management

As you are thinking about reconstructing your portfolio, you do not have to make an either-or choice between cryptocurrency and stocks or other kinds of asset such as bonds or funds. It is about weighting your portfolio in a way that fits your risk and time horizon.

Cryptocurrency

Given its risks, cryptocurrency works better with a mild allocation in your overall portfolio. Think 15 to 20%.

That allocation may do wonders for your portfolio as cryptocurrency’s have off. Also, limiting to a mild allocation protects you against a complete loss if crypto collapses.

If crypto grows to be a significant portion of your portfolio, you can re-allocate more of your money to a 50-50 stance that can include ETFs in crypto and stocks.

Stocks

Given stocks’ strong long-term record, a diversified collection of stocks should make up the majority of your portfolio, especially if you have decades until you need to tap it.

If you’re investing in individual stocks, you will need to research your stocks carefully to achieve good returns, follow us for the professional Knightsbridge insights

If you are investing in funds, you can buy a broadly diversified fund such as an S&P 500 index fund without significant research and enjoy the potential for high returns.

Bottom line

Cryptocurrency has soared in price, but investors need to understand what they are investing in, instead of just rushing in because other traders are.

So, if you decide to take a stake in crypto, consider how it fits with your own risk tolerance and financial needs.

