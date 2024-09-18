Collective Audience, Inc. (OTCQB:CAUD) Still Expanding

Positive Effect on $CAUD Market Price:

Increased Market Relevance : The partnership with ID5 positions Collective Audience at the forefront of privacy-compliant advertising solutions, which could attract more investors interested in companies adapting to new privacy norms.

: The partnership with ID5 positions Collective Audience at the forefront of privacy-compliant advertising solutions, which could attract more investors interested in companies adapting to new privacy norms. Growth Potential : The expansion into new markets and the integration of advanced technology suggest potential for revenue growth, which typically has a positive effect on stock prices.

: The expansion into new markets and the integration of advanced technology suggest potential for revenue growth, which typically has a positive effect on stock prices. Enhanced Operational Efficiency : By streamlining advertising processes and enhancing targeting capabilities, Collective Audience could see operational cost savings and efficiency improvements, potentially leading to better financial performance.

: By streamlining advertising processes and enhancing targeting capabilities, Collective Audience could see operational cost savings and efficiency improvements, potentially leading to better financial performance. Investor Confidence : The strategic moves outlined in the article, combined with existing industry accolades and a strong client base, could boost investor confidence, often reflected in an uptick in stock valuation.

: The strategic moves outlined in the article, combined with existing industry accolades and a strong client base, could boost investor confidence, often reflected in an uptick in stock valuation. Future Prospects: The CEO’s comments on building out global cloud infrastructure indicate a vision for continued growth and innovation, which can be a bullish signal for investors.

Collective Audience, Inc. (OTCQB:CAUD), a leading innovator of audience-based performance advertising and media, announced that through its newly-acquired BeOp subsidiary that specializes in cookieless, conversational advertising, the company has launched a strategic partnership with ID5, the leading identity provider for addressable advertising.

The collaboration includes integrating ID5 ID™, a next-generation, privacy-by-design identifier, into BeOp’s software development kit (SDK).

BeOp’s conversational formats provide brands and publishers new avenues for engaging and converting audiences on premium media. Augmented by the ID5 ID solution, BeOp’s SDK now facilitates seamless and privacy-centric user targeting across external DSP.

“Our new partnership with ID5 underscores our commitment to pioneering the most effective and privacy-compliant advertising solutions on the market today,” stated BeOp CPTO, Sébastien Robert. “Our customers can now benefit from powerful solutions that respect user privacy yet optimize advertising performance like never before.”

ID5’s robust identity framework empowers advertisers to achieve meaningful, measurable, and profitable omnichannel campaigns while sustaining the free internet ecosystem. By leveraging the unique power of ID5 ID, BeOp can deliver more precise and scalable addressable advertising with greater audience engagement and monetization.

According to ID5 co-founder and CEO, Mathieu Roche: “ID5’s partnership with BeOp allows us to integrate our identity solutions into the AudienceCloud infrastructure and become an integral part of a new advertising format for the open web. This will enable ID5 to reach a wider range of premium publishers and advertisers. Together, we are enhancing the advertising ecosystem with solutions that prioritize user privacy while improving targeting efficiency.”

Collective Audience CEO, Peter Bordes, commented: “We are thrilled to launch our ID5 collaboration as our first major infrastructure integration following our recent acquisition of BeOp. We see this as the first of many, as we continue to build out our global cloud infrastructure for advertising on the open web. This infrastructure empowers our partners with bespoke solutions, cookies, cookieless, all audience data and ID solutions on a single, unique platform. So, wherever the market goes or shifts, our partners will always have the best-of-kind infrastructure that enables them to reach, monetize and transact.”

BeOp’s media customers include more than 200 premium global publishers across the UK, Europe, North America and Australia, with more than 50 million unique visitors per month. Its expert teams, based in France (Paris/Montpellier) and New York City, dominate the French market, working with more than 90% of France’s premium publishers.

BeOp’s premium publishers include Forbes, Le Monde, Amaury Media, Reworld Media, Prisma Media, McClatchy and Bauer Media UK. Top agency clients include Havas, Publicis, GroupM, Dentsu and Mediabrands, and top advertisers include Yoplait, L’Oréal, Club Med, International Olympic Committee, Paramount, and the government of France.

BeOp’s conversational approach to advertising and marketing creates new communication possibilities for brands and media, enabling them to engage and convert consumers based on their personal interests. Featured examples of such conversational ad experiences BeOp has created for leading brands, including Range Rover, Tommy Hilfiger and Samsung, can be experienced here.

BeOp’s leading-edge technology and services have been recognized with numerous industry awards, including the Innovation Competition by BPI France in 2018 and Cas d’Or du Conversationnel competition in 2022, and it was a finalist in the Start & Pulse by Sofinco competition in 2021.

Highlights

Strategic Partnership with ID5: Collective Audience, through its BeOp subsidiary, has partnered with ID5, a leading identity provider for addressable advertising. This partnership involves integrating ID5’s privacy-focused identifier into BeOp’s software, enhancing user targeting capabilities. Privacy-Centric Advertising: The integration of ID5 ID™ into BeOp’s SDK allows for cookieless, conversational advertising that respects user privacy while optimizing ad performance. This move aligns with increasing regulatory scrutiny and consumer demand for privacy, potentially broadening the market appeal. Market Expansion and Reach: By leveraging ID5’s identity solutions, BeOp can now offer more precise and scalable advertising solutions, reaching a wider range of premium publishers and advertisers. This expansion could lead to increased revenue and market share. Industry Recognition and Client Base: BeOp’s technology has been awarded for innovation, and it serves a significant portion of premium global publishers and top-tier agency clients. This established reputation and client base suggest a robust foundation for growth and market confidence. Technological Innovation: The mention of BeOp’s conversational advertising approach as innovative and effective for brands like Range Rover and Samsung highlights the company’s ability to stay ahead in technology trends, which could attract more investors looking for growth in tech-forward companies.

About ID5

ID5 was created to improve online advertising for consumers, media owners, and advertisers, with the ultimate goal of helping publishers grow sustainable revenue. ID5 provides the advertising ecosystem with a transparent, scalable, and privacy-compliant identity infrastructure. Its solutions enable user recognition across media properties and devices, bringing addressability across all digital advertising channels. This enables media owners to better monetize their audiences, advertisers to run effective and measurable campaigns, and platforms to maximize the value of data and inventory for their customers. Created in 2017 by seasoned ad tech professionals, ID5 services clients globally. For more information about ID5 and its solutions, visit www.id5.io

About BeOp

BeOp, a whole-owned subsidiary of Collective Audience, offers MarTech and AdTech solutions that deliver cookieless, conversational advertising on premium media. BeOp’s conversational approach opens up new communication opportunities for brands and media. To learn more, visit beop.io.

About Collective Audience

Collective Audience is [re]imagining digital advertising for the open web. Its innovative AudienceCloud is one of the leading audience-based advertising and media cloud infrastructure platforms for brands, agencies and publishers on the open web. Its modular suite of data driven applications eliminates many inefficiencies from the traditional digital ad buyer and seller supply path, and the process for brands, agencies and publishers. It empowers partners with all the advanced tools and audience data they need on a single cloud platform, and drives focus on increased performance metrics, brand reach, traffic and transactions.

For the AdTech providers and media buyers who come onto Collective Audience’s platform, they will be able to leverage audience data as a new asset class, powered by AI as an intelligence layer to guide decision making.

To learn more, visit collectiveaudience.co.