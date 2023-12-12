Monday, December 11, 2023
Collective Audience $CAUD Short Report

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Knightsbridge: Collective Audience ($CAUD) – A Sleeping Giant Primed for a Short Squeeze

High Short Interest Offers Explosive Potential for Collective Audience ($CAUD)

Knightsbridge, a leading investment firm with a keen eye for undervalued opportunities, identifies Collective Audience ($CAUD) as a highly compelling stock with explosive potential. Despite its strong fundamentals and promising outlook, $CAUD has been heavily shorted, creating an environment ripe for a significant short squeeze.

Short Interest Facts:

  • Daily short interest in $CAUD has consistently averaged nearly 50%, a clear indication of significant bearish sentiment.
  • This high short interest suggests that a large number of investors are betting on the stock’s price decline.
  • However, Knightsbridge believes that these short positions are unsustainable and ultimately destined to be unwound, leading to a substantial short squeeze.

Historical Short Volume Data for CAUD

DateCloseHighLowVolumeShort Volume% of Vol Shorted
Dec 08NANANA577,326282,26148.89
Dec 07NANANA1,315,115623,26747.39
Dec 06NANANA1,134,827625,48255.12
Dec 05NANANA535,224273,16551.04
Dec 04NANANA418,924201,45848.09
Dec 01NANANA450,220172,10238.23
Nov 30NANANA1,895,248960,52950.68
Nov 29NANANA1,011,014512,73850.72
Nov 28NANANA199,62084,49442.33
Nov 27NANANA157,86153,78034.07
Nov 24NANANA156,26559,75738.24
Nov 22NANANA159,10672,48045.55
Nov 21NANANA188,54581,53043.24
Nov 20NANANA554,501284,94851.39
Nov 17NANANA1,315,394688,52752.34
Nov 16NANANA244,63399,32440.60
Nov 15NANANA193,14267,87135.14
Nov 14NANANA443,693243,54654.89
Nov 13NANANA3,275,7191,687,55951.52


Historical Parallels:

Throughout history, numerous stocks with high short interest have experienced explosive short squeezes, resulting in dramatic price increases. Some notable examples include:

  • GameStop (GME): Short interest peaked at 140%, leading to a 1,700% surge in the stock price within weeks.
  • AMC Entertainment (AMC): Short interest reached 80%, triggering a 2,500% price increase in a matter of months.
  • Volkswagen (VOW): In the most famous short squeeze, short interest exceeded 100%, causing the stock price to skyrocket by over 3,000%.

$CAUD’s Potential for a Short Squeeze:

Knightsbridge believes that $CAUD possesses several key features that make it a prime candidate for a similar short squeeze:

  • Limited float: With a relatively small number of shares available for trading, any significant buying pressure can cause a dramatic price increase.
  • Strong fundamentals: $CAUD boasts a solid business model, impressive growth potential, and a strong balance sheet.
  • Positive catalysts: Upcoming news or events could trigger significant buying activity, forcing short sellers to cover their positions and further propelling the price upwards.

Knightsbridge’s Recommendation:

Given the high short interest and favorable fundamentals, Knightsbridge believes that $CAUD presents a highly attractive investment opportunity. Investors who are comfortable with risk and believe in the company’s long-term potential could see significant returns if a short squeeze materializes.

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

