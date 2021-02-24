Cloud is Taking Over

Eighty-one percent of adopters agree the pandemic has accelerated their organization’s shift to XaaS from traditional IT, and 55% report that the crisis is causing their organization to invest more in XaaS than initially planned.

Why this matters

Across industries, organizations aim for more control over the enterprise IT they use and how they pay for it — and that demand has been met by a shift to service-based delivery models for providing products, capabilities and tools. To obtain a cross-industry view of how organizations are adopting and benefitting from as-a-service enterprise IT, Deloitte conducted the “Everything-as-a-Service (XaaS) Study,” 2021 edition, surveying 600 IT and line-of-business (LoB) professionals from U.S.-based companies in Q4 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey found that the transition from traditional IT to XaaS — already well underway in 2018 — continues to transform the enterprise IT landscape, with the COVID-19 pandemic accelerating this transition. Leaders report that on average, their organizations are spending $20 million on XaaS in the current fiscal year with the overwhelming majority (69%) planning to increase investment in the next fiscal year, by an average of 23%.

COVID-19 accelerates shift to XaaS

The COVID-19 pandemic intensified the urgency for companies to adapt and become nimbler. This reality also demonstrated the value of XaaS, and accelerated the move away from traditional IT:

Key quote

“The COVID-19 pandemic shined a bright spotlight on the importance of IT in maintaining business continuity. It also revealed the urgent need for companies to be nimbler and more adaptive to the ever-changing IT needs of users. This experience demonstrated the real value of XaaS and the cloud, and a shift away from a reliance on traditional legacy IT. Expect this trend to have staying power as the advantage of service-based technologies — and some of the associated behaviors— continue to provide measurable benefits and enable enterprises to compete more effectively.”

– Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader

XaaS gaining on traditional IT

The study shows that the trend to use XaaS to boost business agility, in addition to reducing costs and improving workforce efficiency, will continue to strengthen. The vast majority of adopters surveyed also report that XaaS has helped them create new business processes, products and services, and business models. It has even changed how they sell to their customers. Other findings:

Eighty-two percent view XaaS as very/critically important for their business success — an increase from 70% in 2018.

While XaaS has promising business upside, some challenges persist

While XaaS adoption seems to be on the upswing, and most organizations have been pleased with the overall IT experience they’ve had with their XaaS providers, the study also revealed some challenges:

Despite enthusiastically embracing the XaaS model, 93% of adopters report challenges scaling up their XaaS efforts.

with their current vendors’ ability to provide these attributes Eighty-two percent believe their organization could achieve better outcomes if providers behaved more as consultative partners.

Key quote

“Organizations embracing XaaS and cloud solutions aren’t just focusing on process improvement — they’re using XaaS to be more agile, experiment with innovative technologies like IoT-as-a-service and AI-as-a-service, and generally just compete more effectively. But XaaS is becoming ubiquitous, so those early adopters may have to work even harder to differentiate themselves. The good news is they can stay ahead by keeping a close eye on the marketplace for the latest XaaS solutions that fit with their business, and by aligning with providers that are genuinely dedicated to their long-term vision and success.”

– Dr. Jeff Loucks, executive director, Deloitte Center for Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Deloitte Services LP

