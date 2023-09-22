Cisco to Buy Splunk for $28 Billion in Major Cybersecurity Push

A Major Move to Expand Cybersecurity Capabilities

In a major move to expand its cybersecurity capabilities, Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) announced on Thursday that it has agreed to acquire Splunk (SPLK.O) for $28 billion in cash. Cisco is expected to close the deal, its largest acquisition ever, in the second half of 2024.

Splunk is a leading provider of software for data search, monitoring, and analytics. Organizations of all sizes use its products to actively collect, analyze, and visualize data from a variety of sources, including servers, networks, and applications. Splunk’s software also actively serves security purposes, such as detecting and responding to cyberattacks.

Chuck Robbins, Cisco CEO, believes acquiring Splunk will advance AI-enabled security and observability for the next generation. Their combined capabilities will enhance decision-making, bolster security, and increase resilience for organizations.

Why the Deal Makes Sense for Both Companies

Both companies expect the deal to be beneficial. Cisco will gain access to Splunk’s leading data analytics and security capabilities, while Splunk will benefit from Cisco’s global sales and marketing reach.

Cisco is already a major player in the cybersecurity market, with products and services that protect networks, devices, and applications. However, the company has been looking to expand its portfolio of security analytics tools. Splunk’s software will give Cisco a leading edge in this area.

Splunk is a smaller company than Cisco, but it has a growing customer base and a strong reputation for its security analytics software. By being acquired by Cisco, Splunk will gain access to Cisco’s global sales and marketing reach, which will help the company expand its market share.

The Growing Importance of Cybersecurity

The acquisition of Splunk by Cisco is a sign of the growing importance of cybersecurity. As organizations become more reliant on digital technology, they are also becoming more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

In recent years, there has been a surge in cyberattacks, targeting businesses of all sizes. These attacks can be costly and disruptive, and they can damage an organization’s reputation.

Cisco’s acquisition of Splunk is a signal that the company is committed to helping its customers protect themselves from these threats. Splunk’s software can help organizations detect and respond to cyberattacks quickly and effectively.

What the Acquisition Means for Customers

The acquisition of Splunk by Cisco is likely to be good for customers. Cisco and Splunk have complementary products and services. By combining their offerings, the two companies will be able to provide customers with a more comprehensive cybersecurity solution.

For example, Cisco can integrate its security products with Splunk’s software to offer customers a more comprehensive view of their security posture. This will help customers to identify and mitigate security risks more effectively.

Conclusion

The acquisition of Splunk by Cisco is a positive development for the cybersecurity industry and for customers. It is a sign of the growing importance of AI in cybersecurity and the commitment of both companies to helping organizations protect themselves from cyberattacks.