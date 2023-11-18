China’s Vision for Sustainable Development: A Key to Global Progress

Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the critical role of sustainable development as the “golden key” to addressing pressing global challenges. During an informal dialogue at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting, Xi commended APEC’s achievements in implementing the Putrajaya Vision 2040 and advancing the Bangkok Goals on Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Economy. He highlighted the positive contributions APEC has made to global green and sustainable growth.
Against the backdrop of current challenges, Xi outlined key actions to bolster the cause of global sustainable development. Firstly, he urged the acceleration of the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Emphasizing the centrality of development on the global agenda, Xi called for a political consensus where all nations collaborate for mutual development. China, he noted, has proposed the Global Development Initiative (GDI) to enhance international cooperation and address development deficits.
Secondly, Xi proposed charting a new path for green development transformation. This involves joint efforts to upgrade energy, industrial, and transportation structures, promoting coordinated carbon and pollution reduction, green expansion, and fostering high-quality employment. The goal is to create an environment where economic advancement harmonizes with ecological sustainability.
Thirdly, Xi called for global synergy to combat climate change. Upholding the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and respecting the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities are essential, according to Xi. He stressed the importance of setting climate targets based on national conditions, addressing the concerns of developing countries regarding financing, capacity building, and technology transfer, and ensuring the effective implementation of international agreements such as the Paris Agreement.
Xi highlighted China’s commitment to the green Belt and Road Initiative, emphasizing continued collaboration in green infrastructure, energy, and transportation. China, he affirmed, will support the capacity building of developing countries through a special fund for South-South cooperation on climate change.
Shayne Heffernan