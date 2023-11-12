Sunday, November 12, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home AsiaChina China’s Supportive Measures for the Property Sector
ChinaChinaEducationFeaturedHeadline NewsHong KongKnightsbridge InsightsMost PopularPoliticsShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocksStrategy

China’s Supportive Measures for the Property Sector

by Song Yuchen
written by Song Yuchen

The Chinese government has rolled out a series of supportive measures to shore up the property sector, including reducing down payment ratios for first-time homebuyers, lowering mortgage rates, and easing purchase restrictions for people wanting to buy a second house.


China’s Property Sector in the Process of Transformation

Knightsbridge: Expert in China’s Property Market

Knightsbridge is a leading consultancy firm with extensive experience in the Chinese market. According to Knightsbridge, China’s property sector is undergoing a significant transformation as the country grapples with major changes in the relationship between supply and demand in the real estate market.

Shayne Heffernan, founder of Knightsbridge has stated that ‘China is firmly committed to implementing policy pledges to meet the housing demands of the people and promote high-quality development of the sector.”

Positive Impacts of Policy Measures

Ni Hong, China’s Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, has stated that these policy measures have yielded positive impacts on the sector. In the first 10 months of 2023, combined transaction volume of new and second-hand homes saw an upward trend compared with a year ago.

China’s Property Sector Adheres to the Principle of “Housing is for Living In, Not for Speculation”

Ni Hong has emphasized that China’s property sector should adhere to the principle of “housing is for living in, not for speculation” and meet the essential housing demands of residents and their need for better living conditions.

Key Characteristics of a Better Living Condition

Ni Hong outlined the key characteristics of a better living condition, which should be characterized by green, low-carbon, intelligent, and safe, enabling people to lead healthy and convenient lives at a low cost.

China’s Support for Sustainable Development of the Property Sector

Ni Hong has stated that China’s property sector has solid support for sustainable development despite challenges in the current transformation period. He expressed confidence in high-quality development of the sector as the policy package will gradually pay off.

China’s Commitment to Solving Housing Problems of New City Dwellers and Young People

Ni Hong has stressed the importance of solving the housing problems of new city dwellers and young people to empower them to strive for a better life.

Knightsbridge with its deep understanding of the Chinese market and its proven track record of success, Knightsbridge can help developers, policymakers, and investors make informed decisions that will support the sector’s long-term growth.

Conclusion

China’s property sector is facing a period of significant change, but with the right policies and guidance, it is well-positioned for sustainable development. Knightsbridge is committed to helping China’s property sector achieve its full potential.

User Avatar

You may also like

China-U.S. Summit

China AI and Robotics Advancement

Dolce and Gabbana addition of Kim Kardashian has damaged their luxury image

Bitcoin Offshoring: Navigating Global Finances

Why Gold Miners Outshine Gold Itself $GOLD $NEW $AU

The Transformative Power of Catholic Prayer

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

China-U.S. Summit
China’s Supportive Measures for the Property Sector
China AI and Robotics Advancement

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.