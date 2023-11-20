Sunday, November 19, 2023
China: Yuan Bonds on the Rise

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Global Corporations Leverage Yuan-Denominated Bonds for Record Profits Amid Rising Western Banking Costs

Global companies are capitalizing on unprecedented opportunities in China’s financial markets, leveraging yuan-denominated bonds to secure record profits. This trend is emerging as a cost-effective alternative to the soaring expenses associated with Western banks, as reported by Reuters on Friday.

Yuan Bonds on the Rise: International corporations and banks are strategically tapping into the Chinese market, raising substantial capital through ‘panda’ and ‘dim sum’ bonds denominated in yuan. This surge in China’s borrowing market has propelled the yuan to become the world’s second-largest trade funding currency, surpassing the euro. Beijing’s ambitions to enhance the yuan’s global funding share are evidently gaining traction.

Cost of Borrowing Advantage: The appeal of China’s borrowing market lies in the significantly lower cost of borrowing, attributed to the yuan’s depreciation and rate cuts. This trend has not only attracted global entities seeking funding but has also positioned the yuan as a competitive and cost-effective alternative in the international financial landscape.

National Bank of Canada’s Successful Endeavor: Illustrating this trend is the National Bank of Canada, which successfully raised 1 billion yuan ($138.6 million) in October through a three-year panda bond. The coupon rate stood at 3.2%, notably lower than the domestic interest rates of 4.5%. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has actively encouraged such international lending practices, facilitating broader global utilization of the yuan.

PBOC’s Perspective: In a recent report, the PBOC emphasized the steady promotion of the renminbi’s role as a funding currency through instruments like panda bonds. This strategic move aligns with China’s broader agenda of reducing dependence on the US dollar and encouraging the international adoption of its national currency.

Yuan’s Remarkable Ascent: The Chinese yuan experienced unprecedented gains in September, marking a surge in its share of international payments to 5.8%. This exceeded the euro’s performance for the first time in 2023, showcasing the growing influence of the yuan in cross-border transactions. The data from SWIFT underscores China’s strategic shift away from the US dollar and emphasizes Beijing’s commitment to fostering the global use of the yuan.

Conclusion: As global corporations increasingly turn to China’s yuan-denominated bonds, the currency’s ascent as a pivotal player in international finance is undeniable. This trend not only reflects the evolving dynamics of global financial markets but also underscores China’s commitment to diversifying and expanding the role of its national currency on the world stage.

