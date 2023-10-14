Saturday, October 14, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home PoliticsAsia China Trade Data Improves Again
AsiaChinaChinaEconomyFeaturedForexHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMust ReadPoliticsShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocks

China Trade Data Improves Again

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

China’s total imports and exports of goods continued to improve in September, with the trade volume reaching a new monthly high for this year, official data showed Friday.

The foreign trade volume reached 3.74 trillion yuan (about 521 billion U.S. dollars) last month, registering month-on-month growth for a second consecutive month, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC).

China has seen its imports and exports maintain stable operation and upward momentum despite a severe and complex external environment, GAC official Lyu Daliang said at a press conference.

In the first three quarters, China’s goods imports and exports in yuan terms edged down 0.2 percent year on year to 30.8 trillion yuan, the data revealed.

The country’s exports increased 0.6 percent year on year while imports dipped 1.2 percent in the first nine months, it added.

During the period, China’s trade with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative amounted to 14.32 trillion yuan, up 3.1 percent year on year and accounting for 46.5 percent of the country’s total foreign trade value.

The country’s trade with emerging markets such as Central Asia, Africa, and Latin America expanded 33.7 percent, 6.7 percent, and 5.1 percent, respectively, while recent trade with the European Union and the United States also improved remarkably.

In the January-September period, private enterprises saw a fast growth rate as imports and exports increased by 6.1 percent to 16.34 trillion yuan, accounting for more than half of the country’s total.

A breakdown of the data showed China’s exports of machinery and electronic products, which accounted for 58.3 percent of total exports, increased 3.3 percent during the period, with the export value of automobiles and parts surging 48.2 percent from one year earlier.

New drivers are taking hold, as China saw 41.7 percent export hikes in green products, including electric vehicles, lithium-ion batteries, and solar batteries, according to Lyu.

He added that China’s imports have continued to maintain sound momentum, with the volume expanding quarter by quarter this year, and the quantity increasing for eight consecutive months.

Specifically, China’s imports from Latin America, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the European Union registered quarter-on-quarter growth of 8.5 percent, 6.3 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively, in the third quarter.

The sixth China International Import Expo is scheduled to take place in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10. The GAC has introduced multiple facilitation measures that cover exhibition access and customs clearance to provide convenience for more countries, enterprises and products.

Overall, China’s foreign trade is expected to maintain stable development with improved quality and efficiency as the country continues to strengthen endogenous impetus and make the best of various practical measures, said Lyu.

Shayne Heffernan

User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Blockstream Launches Greenlight for Scalable, Non-Custodial Lightning Integration

JPMorgan Chase See Dangerous World

Stopping PornHub Can Improve Your Life

China Economic Recovery Continues $BABA $BIDU

Stock Exchange of Thailand Index ($.SETI) Knightsbridge October Outlook

Trezor Launches New Hardware Wallets

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Blockstream Launches Greenlight for Scalable, Non-Custodial Lightning Integration
JPMorgan Chase See Dangerous World
Stopping PornHub Can Improve Your Life

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.