Chinese authorities have issued a guideline on boosting the growth of the private economy, promising to improve its business environment, enhance policy support, and strengthen the legal guarantee for its development.

The document was released by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

The country will help grow, improve and strengthen the private economy so that it can play a bigger role in advancing national rejuvenation, the document said.

To provide an improved environment for the private economy, China will work to remove barriers in market access and fully implement policies and mechanisms for fair competition.

The country will protect intellectual property rights, the property rights of private firms, and the legitimate rights and interests of entrepreneurs as part of the legal guarantee for the growth of the private economy.

More policy support will be provided to facilitate financing for companies and meet labor demand, according to the guideline.

In promoting the high-quality development of the private economy, the country will encourage private companies to accelerate their digital transformation and invest more in research and development.

The guideline also pledged measures to promote entrepreneurship in the private economy, and measures to create a nurturing social environment for the private economy.

Its large population: China has the world’s largest population, which provides a large market for goods and services.

China's economy has been growing rapidly in recent years, which has boosted demand for goods and services.

China is a major manufacturing hub, which produces a wide range of goods for export.

China has invested heavily in infrastructure, which has made it easier to trade with other countries.

China’s importance in the global economy is likely to continue to grow in the years to come. This is due to a number of factors, including its large population, its rapid economic growth, and its manufacturing prowess.

Exports: China is the world’s largest exporter of goods, and its exports account for a significant share of global trade.

China is also a major importer of goods, and its imports help to stimulate economic growth in other countries.

China is a major recipient of foreign direct investment, which helps to create jobs and boost economic growth.

China is a major player in the technology sector, and its companies are developing cutting-edge technologies that are being used around the world.

Shayne Heffernan