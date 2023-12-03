China Ramp Up Support for Economy $BABA $JD $PDD $NIO

Sunday, December 3, 2023
by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
China’s Central Bank to Ramp Up Support for Real Economy, Guard Against Financial Risks, and Deepen Financial Opening-Up

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua, People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng outlined the central bank’s key priorities for the upcoming period:

  1. Enhanced Support for Real Economy: The PBOC will prioritize providing stronger support for the real economy, ensuring that businesses and individuals have access to the financing they need to thrive.
  2. Cross-Cyclical and Counter-Cyclical Adjustments: The central bank will adopt a more balanced approach to monetary policy, emphasizing both cross-cyclical and counter-cyclical measures to maintain economic stability.
  3. Reasonable Credit Growth: The PBOC will maintain reasonable growth rates for credit and social financing, ensuring that credit expansion aligns with economic needs.
  4. Targeted Support for Key Areas: The central bank will increase its support for major national strategies, key areas of economic development, and weaker sectors, such as small and micro businesses and technological innovation.
  5. Appropriate Interest Rates: The PBOC will maintain interest rates at an appropriate level, ensuring that borrowing costs remain manageable for the real economy.
  6. Stable Renminbi Exchange Rate: The PBOC will continue to prioritize maintaining the stability of the renminbi exchange rate, fostering confidence in the Chinese currency.
  7. Manageable Financial Risks: While acknowledging that financial risks in China are generally controllable, the PBOC will enhance mechanisms for financial risk prevention, warning, and management.
  8. Local Government Debt Management: The central bank will work to defuse risks related to outstanding local government debt, strictly control the issuance of new debt, and provide emergency liquidity support to heavily indebted local governments when necessary.
  9. Yuan Internationalization: The PBOC will promote the internationalization of the renminbi, facilitate trade and investment, and steadily expand the institutional opening-up of China’s financial market.
  10. Global Financial Governance: China will actively participate in global financial governance and cooperation, aiming to increase its voice and influence in shaping international financial rules and standards.

China remains on a path to economic growth, despite facing various challenges and uncertainties. The Chinese economy is expected to grow by around 5% in 2023, which is a slower pace than in recent years but still a significant rate of growth. This growth is being supported by strong domestic consumption, a rebound in investment, and government stimulus measures.

Here are some of the key factors that are supporting China’s continued economic growth:

  • Large and Growing Domestic Market: China has the world’s largest population and a rapidly growing middle class, which is creating a strong demand for goods and services.
  • Strong Infrastructure: China has invested heavily in infrastructure in recent years, which has improved transportation, logistics, and communication networks. This has made it easier for businesses to operate and has boosted productivity.
  • Government Support: The Chinese government has a strong commitment to economic growth and has implemented a number of policies to support businesses and stimulate investment.
CompanySymbolExchangeMarket Cap (USD)Industry
Alibaba Group Holding LimitedBABANYSE$433.54 BillionTechnology
JD.com, Inc.JDNASDAQ$122.72 BillionTechnology
Pinduoduo Inc.PDDNASDAQ$99.79 BillionTechnology
NetEase, Inc.NTESNASDAQ$91.67 BillionTechnology
Baidu, Inc.BIDUNASDAQ$76.02 BillionTechnology
NIO Inc.NIONYSE$67.55 BillionConsumer Cyclical
XPeng Inc.XPEVNYSE$66.45 BillionConsumer Cyclical
Li Auto Inc.LINYSE$45.54 BillionConsumer Cyclical
Tencent Holdings LimitedTCEHYOTC US$38.69 BillionTechnology
Xiaomi CorporationXMINYSE$32.43 BillionTechnology
Trip.com Group LimitedTCOMNASDAQ$27.22 BillionConsumer Cyclical
Vipshop Holdings LimitedVIPSNYSE$23.83 BillionConsumer Cyclical
Bilibili Inc.BILINASDAQ$23.16 BillionTechnology
Uxin LimitedUXINNYSE$21.04 BillionConsumer Cyclical
KE Holdings Inc.BEKENYSE$19.29 BillionConsumer Cyclical
Kanzhun LimitedBZUNNYSE$18.08 BillionConsumer Services
Full Truck Alliance Co., Ltd.YMMNYSE$15.97 BillionIndustrials
Duoyuan Global Holdings Ltd.DUGNYSE$15.77 BillionTechnology
Farfetch LimitedFTCHNYSE$15.76 BillionConsumer Cyclical
21 Vianet Group LimitedVNETNYSE$15.02 BillionTechnology
Iqiyi, Inc.IQNASDAQ$14.91 BillionTechnology
Yum China Holdings, Inc.YUMCNYSE$14.52 BillionConsumer Cyclical
NVR, Inc.NVRNYSE$13.86 BillionConsumer Cyclical
New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc.EDUNYSE$13.53 BillionConsumer Services
TAL Education GroupTALNYSE$12.85 BillionConsumer Services
NetEase, Inc.ADRNASDAQ$12.79 BillionTechnology
Baidu, Inc.ADRNASDAQ$12.45 BillionTechnology
Pinduoduo Inc.ADRNASDAQ$11.26 BillionTechnology
JD.com, Inc.ADRNASDAQ$10.45 BillionTechnology
Alibaba Group Holding LimitedADRNYSE$10.28 BillionTechnology

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

