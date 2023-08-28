China Makes Big Stock Market Moves $BABA $QQQ $JD $BIDU

The minimum margin ratio of financing for purchasing securities will be lowered from 100 percent to 80 percent in China, according to a statement by the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Shenzhen Stock Exchange and Beijing Stock Exchange on Sunday.

Approved by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), the move will take effect after shares close on Sept. 8, 2023, the statement said.

The bourses said that the adjustment is aimed at implementing the policies recently issued by the CSRC to invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence.

The CSRC noted that moderately lowering the minimum margin ratio will help put available funds to good use.

China halved the stamp duty on stock transactions effective Monday to invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence, the Ministry of Finance and the State Taxation Administration announced Sunday in a statement.

The stamp duty on stock trading is currently 0.1 percent.

China’s Ministry of Finance and its State Taxation Administration said in a joint statement the move was designed to “invigorate the capital market and boost investor confidence”.

Chinese markets have eagerly awaited the reduction of the duty from its current rate of 0.1 percent after being shaken by slower-than-expected growth figures, as well as a property debt crisis, weak consumption and record youth unemployment.

The CSI 300 index of the top stocks traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges has fallen by around four percent so far this year, following two consecutive years of declines, according to Bloomberg.

The fall can be partly blamed on China’s slowing economic recovery following the Covid pandemic.

The Chinese stock market is the second largest in the world by market capitalization, after the United States. It is also one of the most volatile markets in the world, and it has been subject to a number of boom-and-bust cycles in recent years.

Despite its volatility, the Chinese stock market is becoming increasingly important to the global economy. This is due to a number of factors, including:

The size of the Chinese economy: China is the world’s second largest economy, and its stock market reflects the size and growth potential of this economy.

The rise of Chinese companies: Chinese companies are becoming increasingly globalized, and they are listed on stock exchanges around the world. This makes the Chinese stock market more relevant to investors outside of China.

The opening up of the Chinese market: The Chinese government has been gradually opening up its financial markets to foreign investors. This has made it easier for investors to access the Chinese stock market.

The global importance of the Chinese stock market is likely to continue to grow in the coming years. This is due to the continued growth of the Chinese economy and the increasing internationalization of Chinese companies.

Here are some of the factors that contribute to the global importance of the Chinese stock market:

Size: The Chinese stock market is the second largest in the world by market capitalization, after the United States. This means that it has a significant impact on the global economy.

Growth: The Chinese economy is one of the fastest growing economies in the world. This growth is being driven by a number of factors, including urbanization, industrialization, and consumer spending.

Internationalization: Chinese companies are increasingly investing and expanding overseas. This is making the Chinese stock market more relevant to investors outside of China.

Liquidity: The Chinese stock market is relatively liquid, meaning that it is easy to buy and sell shares. This makes it attractive to investors who are looking to trade frequently.

Regulation: The Chinese government has been gradually opening up its financial markets to foreign investors. This has made it easier for investors to access the Chinese stock market.

Overall, the Chinese stock market is a significant player in the global financial system. It is likely to become even more important in the coming years as the Chinese economy continues to grow and Chinese companies become more internationalized.

