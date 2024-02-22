China Commercial Banks Report Profit Growth in 2023

China’s commercial banks have demonstrated resilience and stability, reporting a profit growth of 3.2 percent in 2023 despite challenges in the economic landscape. Data released by the National Financial Regulatory Administration highlights the solid performance of the banking sector, underpinned by prudent management and robust capital adequacy.
Profit Growth and Financial Performance:
According to the latest data, net profits of Chinese commercial lenders reached 2.4 trillion yuan (approximately 338 billion U.S. dollars) in 2023, representing a growth of 3.2 percent compared to the previous year. This positive momentum underscores the resilience of China’s banking industry amid evolving market dynamics and economic uncertainties.
Key Financial Indicators:
- Capital Adequacy Ratio: The capital adequacy ratio of Chinese commercial banks, excluding foreign bank branches, stood at 15.06 percent at the end of December 2023. This reflects a 0.29 percentage point increase from the previous quarter, indicating strengthened capital reserves and enhanced stability within the banking sector.
- Non-Performing Loan Ratio: The non-performing loan ratio of commercial banks in China was reported at 1.59 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. This represents a slight decrease of 0.02 percentage points from the end of September, reflecting ongoing efforts to manage credit risks and maintain asset quality.
- Total Assets: The total assets of China’s banking industry reached 417.3 trillion yuan by the end of 2023, marking a notable increase of 9.9 percent year-on-year. This expansion in total assets underscores the continued growth and development of the banking sector, driven by increased lending activities and financial intermediation.
Implications for the Banking Sector:
The positive financial performance of China’s commercial banks in 2023 bodes well for the stability and resilience of the country’s financial system. The growth in profitability, coupled with improved capital adequacy and asset quality indicators, reflects prudent risk management practices and effective regulatory oversight.
Table: Chinese Commercial Banks Listed on Stock Exchanges
|Bank Name
|Stock Exchange
|Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
|Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|China Construction Bank (CCB)
|Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|Agricultural Bank of China (ABC)
|Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|Bank of China (BOC)
|Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|Bank of Communications (BoCom)
|Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|China Merchants Bank (CMB)
|Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|China Citic Bank (CNCB)
|Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange
|Industrial Bank (CIB)
|Shanghai Stock Exchange, Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Shayne Heffernan