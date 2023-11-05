Sunday, November 5, 2023
China and Australia Relations Set to Improve

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged to “work cooperatively” with China as the two nations attempt to improve their strained relations. Albanese made this commitment while inaugurating the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai during his high-profile state visit to Australia’s largest trading partner.

The visit is the first by an Australian leader in seven years and aims to mend ties after a diplomatic dispute that affected billions of dollars in trade.

While seeking friendlier relations with China, Albanese’s government is also pushing back against Beijing’s expanding influence in the Pacific.

The prime minister emphasized the importance of a “mature relationship” between Beijing and Canberra, emphasizing the complementary nature of their economies.

China’s foreign ministry stated that Albanese would hold meetings with Chinese leaders to discuss bilateral issues and shared international and regional concerns.

The ministry’s spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, emphasized the significance of a healthy and stable China-Australia relationship for both countries and their people.

Albanese was one of the few heads of state present at the opening of the CIIE, an event promoted by Beijing as a vital platform for international economic cooperation.

The China International Import Expo (CIIE) is an annual trade fair held in Shanghai, China. It serves as a platform for international economic cooperation and trade, with a focus on promoting the import of goods and services into the Chinese market. CIIE was first launched in 2018 by the Chinese government, and it has since become a significant event in the global business calendar.

The expo attracts thousands of exhibitors from around the world, including multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and government organizations. It covers a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, automobiles, technology, healthcare, and more. The event aims to facilitate trade agreements, promote international cooperation, and provide a showcase for the latest products and innovations.

While CIIE has received attention and participation from various countries and businesses, some foreign business groups have expressed concerns that the trade deals generated during the expo lack substantial outcomes. Despite this, China continues to position the CIIE as an important platform for international trade and economic collaboration.

CIIE typically runs for several days, featuring exhibitions, forums, and networking opportunities for participants. It plays a role in China’s efforts to open up its markets to the world and improve international trade relations.

Premier Li Qiang reiterated China’s commitment to opening up its markets and increasing access for international investors during his remarks at the expo’s opening ceremony.

