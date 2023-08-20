Cheems: The Internet’s Doge Meme has Died

Cheems was a Shiba Inu dog who became an internet meme in the early 2010s. He is known for his derpy face and his love of cheeseburgers. Cheems’s original image was taken by his owner, Atsuko Sato, in 2017. The image quickly went viral and was turned into a number of memes, often featuring Cheems in funny or ironic situations.

One of the most popular Cheems memes is the “Swole Doge vs. Cheems” meme. This meme compares two dogs, Swole Doge and Cheems, who are in different physical states. Swole Doge is a muscular dog who is confident and assertive, while Cheems is a chubby dog who is shy and anxious. The meme is often used to contrast two different personality types or to make a joke about someone’s physical appearance.

Cheems has also been used in a number of other memes, including “Cheemsburger,” “Cheemsburbger,” and “Cheems Heart.” These memes typically feature Cheems with a cheeseburger or with a heart-shaped object. The memes are often used to express love, happiness, or excitement.

Cheems has become a popular meme because he is relatable and funny. His derpy face and his love of cheeseburgers make him a perfect subject for memes. Cheems has also been used to raise awareness for animal adoption and rescue.

Cheems is a beloved internet meme who has brought joy to millions of people around the world. He is a reminder that even the derpiest dogs can be loved and appreciated.

Here are some other interesting facts about Cheems:

His real name is Balltze.

He is a Shiba Inu dog.

He was born in Hong Kong in 2017.

He has over 4 million followers on Instagram.

He has been featured in a number of commercials and advertisements.

He has his own line of merchandise.

He has been used to raise awareness for animal adoption and rescue.

Cheems is a true internet celebrity who has touched the lives of millions of people. He is a reminder that even the derpiest dogs can be loved and appreciated.