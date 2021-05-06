Champion Son of Lope de Vega Heads to Larneuk

Victoria’s Larneuk Stud has announced that Champion Miler, ENDLESS DRAMA, the son of international super Sire Lope de Vega has joined its roster for the 2021 season, with the multiple Group winning giant-killer standing at a fee of $8,800 inc. GST.

Now, bear with us while we build the drama …

A 5.5 length winner on debut – as a 2YO in Ireland – ENDLESS DRAMA was 2nd in his first three starts as a 3YO, including a ripper (beaten ¾ length) behind Gleneagles in the Group 1 Irish 2000 Guineas. Glenagles, now standing at Coolmore in Ireland, was first past the post in five straight Group 1s.

At his next start, ENDLESS DRAMA faced Champion European juvenile, Belardo, in the Group 1 Lockinge Stakes, finishing a length shy in third. Last year Belardo was Europe’s leading freshman sire by Group winners.

Despatched to the Chris Waller stable in Australia, ENDLESS DRAMA ran 3rd to Winx (25 Group 1s) and Hartnell (4 Group 1s) – at only his 2nd start down under and first up from a spell – in the Group 2 Apollo Stakes.

There was no Winx the second time around, but ENDLESS DRAMA won the Apollo the following year defeating Global Glamour, Comin’ Through and Prized Icon – all Group 1 winners.

While still under the tutelage of Waller, ENDLESS DRAMA shifted across the ditch where he won the Group 2 Manco Easter Handicap, defeating another Group 1 field.

Returning to Oz, this time under the care of Tony Pike, ENDLESS DRAMA finished 3rd to Trekking ($5.2 million in stakes) in the Group 1 Stradbroke Handicap before capping his career with a brilliant victory in the Group 2 Foxbridge Stakes – over 1200m – at Te Rapa. Trailing in his wake that day was dual Group 1 winner Te Akau Shark, NZ Oaks winner, Miss Sentimental AND Kiwi superstar Melody Belle (14 Group 1s).

Interestingly, 30 of ENDLESS DRAMA’s 33 starts were at stakes level: 18 at Group 1 with multiple Group 2 victories and placings at the elite level in Ireland, Great Britain, Australia and New Zealand.

“What a terrific racehorse he was,” claims ENDLESS DRAMA’s Kiwi mentor, Tony Pike, trainer of Group 1 stars The Bostonian, Sherwood Forest, Sacred Star, Rangipo et al. “He really did race against the top here and abroad and was unlucky not to win a Group 1 with him: he ran a blinder from the outside barrier in the Kingsford-Smith and that was a great third in the Stradbroke.

“I reckon breeders will really take to the horse – he’s an absolutely magnificent type and as for temperament, he was practically the stable pet. After all, to campaign successfully in four countries and in both hemispheres – competing with the best – you’d need to have a very good attitude.”

Want more drama? ENDLESS DRAMA is by remarkable speed influence Lope de Vega, whose few short seasons in Australia produced 5-time Group 1 winner of $8.2 million in Santa Ana Lane, dual Group 1 winner, Vega Magic, Spanish Whisper, Spanish Reef and everyone’s favourite flyer, Gytrash.

Gets even better … ENDLESS DRAMA’s pedigree is Danehill FREE. Sans, nada, zilcho, which, if Lope de Vega is anything to go by, makes him an ideal outcross. Remember, both Santa Ana Lane and Gytrash are out of Fastnet Rock mare, Vega Magic’s granddam is by Danewin. Even multiple Group 1 winner, Belardo – also by Lope de Vega – is out of a Danehill mare.

ENDLESS DRAMA, meanwhile, is from the French stakes winner and Group 2 placed, Desert Drama, the dam of six winners and granddam of stakes winners Johnny Drama and Champagne or Water, and a half sister to three stakes winners in Sharpest Image, Tycoon’s Hill and Tycoon’s Dolce. Terrific family.

Think about it … a giant-killing son of Lope de Vega standing in Victoria for just $8,800 – don’t you reckon your life needs a bit more drama?

ENDLESS DRAMA will stand this season at Larneuk Stud alongside, leading juvenile source, WANDJINA (also at $8,800), Fastnet Rock stallion, CLUSTER (sire of this season’s brilliant 2YO, Rocket Tiger) and first season sire, WOLF CRY, who is off to a flyer with Group 2 placed, Wolves and Doomben 5.5 length winner, General Wolffe, among his first three runners. Both Cluster and Wolf Cry stand at a fee of $6,600 inc. GST.

For further information on Endless Drama, Wandjina, Cluster or Wolf Cry, phone Neville Murdoch on 0418 105 706.