Champion REIT Hong Kong 2778 Love . Play . Farm

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust (“Champion REIT” or the “Trust”) (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, hosted “Love . Play . Farm” Harvest Day on 14 January. Together with The Coffee Academics, the Trust presented the “First-in-Hong Kong” organic Mint Lemonade, putting into practice the “waste to farm to table” concept. Tenants who attended farming workshops earlier and children who participated in mural painting were invited to Langham Place to join the meaningful event.

The “First-in-HK” “Love . Play . Farm” organic Mint Lemonade drink, a true example of the “waste to farm to table” concept

Tenants who attended farming workshops earlier and children who participated in mural painting are invited to Langham Place to join the meaningful “Love . Play . Farm” Harvest Day

Children who participated in mural painting have great satisfaction reaping the vegetables, appreciating the fruit of their hard work

Last year, the Trust invited the young local artist Zue Chan to lead a group of children from disadvantaged families in Tin Shui Wai and children of colleagues in painting an outdoor mural to bring art into Langham Place Mall. The activity also marked the debut of “Love . Play . Farm” activities. Other than being a visual attraction, the mural painting stands for Champion REIT’s efforts to connect different groups in the community and hopes to instill in the children the awareness of green living style.

The Trust has also leveraged Langham Place Mall’s prime location to hold organic urban farming workshops for tenants that they experienced planting seasonal produces like kale, cauliflower and eggplant. Tenants learned organic farming techniques, including sowing seeds, using fertilisers and watering, and enjoyed the fun and happy surprises from farming. On the Harvest Day, tenants had great satisfaction reaping the vegetables they grew, appreciating the fruit of their hard work. The Trust also has a few coffee trees growing in the farm at Langham Place Mall, rather rare in Hong Kong.

Moreover, the Trust has been cooperating with The Coffee Academics to recycle coffee grounds into fertiliser. The two partners have also used the mint leaves harvested from the farm to create the “First-in-Hong Kong”, organic Mint Lemonade drink, a true example of the “waste to farm to table” concept. To encourage living green in the community, the Trust donated 240 cans of Mint Lemonade to St. James’ Settlement and Haven of Hope Christian Service.

Ms Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, “The ‘Love . Play . Farm’ Harvest Day could not have been possible without tenants’ strong support and active participation. Looking ahead, on top of focusing on sustainable development, we will keep looking to work with different stakeholders to promote waste and carbon reduction, aiming for synergies so that we may boost the overall well-being of stakeholders.”

About Champion REIT (Stock Code: 2778)

Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail floor area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. Since 2015, the Trust has been included in the Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index of Hang Seng Indexes.

Website: www.championreit.com

冠君產業信託「Love · Play · Farm」收成日 聯乘The Coffee Academics推出全港首創有機薄荷檸檬特飲

持有花園道三號及朗豪坊物業的冠君產業信託（「冠君產業信託」或「信託」）（股份代號：2778）一直在推動可持續發展方面不遺餘力。信託於朗豪坊商場開展有機耕作及社區參與的農圃 「Love · Play · Farm」，並於1月14日舉辦「Love · Play · Farm」收成日，首次推出全港獨有與The Coffee Academics聯乘推出的有機薄荷檸檬特飲，宣揚「廚餘到農場到餐桌」的概念。信託藉此機會邀請早前曾參與租戶工作坊的租戶，及曾參與壁畫活動的小朋友等蒞臨朗豪坊商場一同見證這重要時刻。

信託去年邀請年青本地藝術家Zue Chan，由她帶領一班來自天水圍弱勢家庭的小朋友與同事之子女合作完成戶外壁畫，讓藝術融入朗豪坊商場，並為「Love · Play · Farm」活動揭開序幕。壁畫背後的意義重大，除了提升視覺吸引力外，也象徵著信託在連接不同社會群體方面的不懈努力。信託亦希望藉着繪畫壁畫的活動，啟發他們對環保的意識。

與此同時，信託利用朗豪坊商場的優越地理位置開展有機都市農莊工作坊，讓租戶親嘗有機耕作的滋味，栽種的時令植物包括羽衣甘藍、椰菜花及茄子等。租戶在經驗豐富的園藝專家指導下，了解到關於有機耕作的技巧及護理，包括播種、施肥到澆水，在種植的過程中充滿驚喜。是次收成日，租戶親自採收蔬菜植物，感受收成的喜悅及成果。值得一提的是，信託在朗豪坊商場的農圃種植幾棵全港罕有的咖啡樹，開創先河。

此外，信託亦聯乘The Coffee Academics，將回收咖啡渣轉化成土壤肥料。信託與The Coffee Academics把農圃種植得來的薄荷葉收成，並製成為全港首創的Mint Lemonade有機薄荷檸檬水特飲，名副其實貫徹「廚餘到農場到餐桌」概念。信託亦捐贈240罐有機薄荷檸檬水給予聖雅各福群會及基督教靈實協會，帶領社會各界活出綠色生活。

冠君產業信託行政總裁侯迅女士表示：「『Love · Play · Farm』收成日能夠順利舉行，須感謝一眾租戶高度的支持和參與。展望未來，我們除了專注可持續發展外，也一直期盼能與不同持份者合作，致力推動減廢減碳的方案，互相產生協同效應。我們將繼續提升持份者的整體福祉，一同感受可持續發展帶來的長遠裨益。」

有關冠君產業信託 (股份代號：2778)

冠君產業信託擁有及投資提供租金收入的寫字樓及零售物業。信託主要投資位於優越地點的甲級商用物業。現時擁有花園道三號及朗豪坊兩幢位於香港的地標性物業，並以合資股權形式擁有位於倫敦市中心的 66 Shoe Lane，總樓面面積約300 萬平方呎，讓投資者可直接投資於優質甲級寫字樓及零售物業。自 2015 年起，信託被納入為恒生指數的恒生可持續發展企業基準指數的成份股。