Wednesday, November 8, 2023
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home Gold Central Banks Buying Gold
GoldHeadline NewsKnightsbridge InsightsMetalsMost PopularMust ReadPoliticsShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsUSD

Central Banks Buying Gold

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

Central banks gold buying maintained a historic pace but fell short of the Q3’22 record. Jewellery demand softened slightly in the face of high gold prices, while the investment picture was mixed.

Gold demand (excluding OTC) in Q3 was 8% ahead of its five-year average, but 6% weaker y/y at 1,147t. Inclusive of OTC and stock flows, total demand was up 6% y/y at 1,267t.1

Net central bank buying of 337t was the third strongest quarter in our data series, although failed to match the exceptional 459t from Q3’22. Yet, demand from central banks y-t-d is 14% ahead of the same period last year at a record 800t.

Q3 investment demand of 157t, although 56% higher y/y, was weak relative to its five-year average of 315t. Global gold ETFs lost 139t in Q3 – a far smaller outflow than Q3’22 (-244t).

Bar and coin investment declined 14% y/y to 296t, although remained firmly above the five-year quarterly average of 267t. The y/y decline is largely the product of sharp falls in Europe.

OTC investment totalled 120t in Q3. This opaque source of demand was again evident as the gold price found firm support for much of Q3, despite ETF outflows and falling COMEX futures net longs.

Jewellery consumption softened slightly, down 2% y/y at 516t amid continued gold price strength. Jewellery fabrication was marginally more resilient, down 1% to 578t due to inventory build-up.

Fragile consumer electronics demand continued to undermine volumes of gold used in technology, which fell 3% y/y to 75t.

Mine production reached a record 971t in Q3, helping to lift total gold supply to 1,267t (+6% y/y). Recycling was also higher y/y, up 8% to 289t.

Gold demand in Q3: weaker y/y but healthy compared with its 10-year average 

Sources: Metals Focus, Refinitiv GFMS, World Gold Council; Disclaimer

Highlights

The LBMA (PM) gold price averaged US$1,928.5/oz during Q3. Although 2% below the record high seen in Q2, this was 12% higher y/y. Several countries saw higher local gold prices due to currency weakness against the US dollar, including Japan, China and Turkey.

Y-t-d, central bank net buying of gold is 14% ahead of 2022. Central banks have bought a net 800t of gold so far this year, the highest on record for that nine-month period. While there is a nucleus of committed regular buyers, the range of countries whose central banks have added to their reserves over recent quarters is broad-based.

Investment demand is mixed y-t-d. Bar and coin investment is broadly in line with Q1-Q3 last year, thanks to H1 strength in the Middle East, Turkey and China. Gold ETFs, in contrast, have seen outflows of 189t so far this year, and have now registered six successive quarters of negative demand.

After a record Q3, mine production also reached a new y-t-d high of 2,744t. This puts a new annual record within reach for 2023. The y-t-d supply of recycled gold is also higher at 924t (+9%). Although this element of supply has been supported by elevated gold prices, it has been capped by economic resilience in the US and a strong investment motive in the Middle East. 

Gold supply and demand

TonnesQ3’22Q4’22Q1’23Q2’23Q3’23 y/y change
Supply      
Mine production949.1946.7860.2912.7971.12%
Net producer hedging-26.8-13.637.1-19.57.2
Recycled gold268.3290.7312.0322.9288.88%
Total Supply1,190.61,223.81,209.31,216.11,267.16%
        
Demand      
Jewellery fabrication582.6601.9512.4492.8578.2-1%
 Jewellery consumption525.7628.5474.8475.8516.2-2%
 Jewellery inventory56.9-26.737.617.062.19%
Technology77.372.170.170.475.3-3%
 Electronics63.557.956.156.461.1-4%
 Other Industrial11.311.711.611.611.84%
 Dentistry2.52.42.42.42.3-6%
Investment100.5247.4274.3255.7156.956%
 Total bar & coin demand344.2336.6303.0276.8296.2-14%
  Physical Bar demand225.1222.2183.3163.8205.9-9%
  Official Coin86.285.594.987.254.9-36%
  Medals/Imitation Coin33.028.924.725.835.47%
 ETFs & similar products-243.7-89.2-28.6-21.1-139.3
Central banks & other inst.458.8382.1287.7174.8337.1-27%
Gold demand1,219.21,303.51,144.5993.71,147.5-6%
OTC and other-28.6-79.764.7222.4119.6
Total Demand1,190.61,223.81,209.31,216.11,267.16%
LBMA Gold Price, US$/oz1,728.91,725.91,889.91,975.91,928.512%

Source: Metals Focus, Refinitiv GFMS, ICE Benchmark Administration, World Gold Council
Note: For an explanation of these terms, please see the Notes and definitions

Footnotes

  1. In our data model ‘OTC & other’ captures demand in the OTC market, for which data is not readily available. It also captures changes to inventories on commodity exchanges, unobserved changes to fabrication inventories and any statistical residual.
User Avatar

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 25 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Hong Kong’s Bitcoin ETF and Its Ripple Effect on the Market

Beijing Stock Exchange: Catalyzing Growth for Innovative SMEs

China’s Global Economic Engagement: Navigating Challenges, Embracing Opportunities

Picasso’s ‘Woman with a Watch’ fetches $139m at Sotheby’s

Rivian Outperforms $RIVN

The Resilient Chinese Economy

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Hong Kong’s Bitcoin ETF and Its Ripple Effect on the Market
Beijing Stock Exchange: Catalyzing Growth for Innovative SMEs
China’s Global Economic Engagement: Navigating Challenges, Embracing Opportunities

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.