CDC is Not Recommending Mandatory Testing for Domestic Travel

#CDC #virus #testing #domestic #travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is currently not recommending mandatory COVID-19 testing for domestic travel after the idea was bandied around by the agency and Top officials in the Biden administration.

“At this time, CDC is not recommending required point of departure testing for domestic travel,” the agency said in a statement Friday. “As part of our close monitoring of the pandemic, in particular the continued spread of variants, we will continue to review public health options for containing and mitigating spread of COVID-19 in the travel space.”

The decision comes on the heels Transportation Secretary Buttigieg said the idea was an “active conversation” and CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky suggested screening passengers could be a useful tool, sparking backlash from airlines and lots of travel groups.

The latest is the Dr. Doom Fauci is recommending that social distancing is being cut from 6 to 3 ft. an admission that the regulation was Bunk to begin with.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!