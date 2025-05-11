Catholics and Muslims in Israel: A Call for Greater Political Voice

By Shayne Heffernan, Founder of the Knightsbridge Group of Companies

Israel is a sacred land where the stories of Jews, Catholics, and Muslims have intertwined for thousands of years. From Jerusalem’s ancient stones to Hebron’s holy sites, their shared history resonates through figures like Moses and Abraham. As a Catholic, I feel a profound tie to this land, yet I see my fellow Catholics and our Muslim brothers and sisters struggling to make their voices heard in Israel’s political arena. With decades in global markets, I’ve learned inclusion drives stability. Empowering Catholics and Muslims politically isn’t just fair—it’s the path to a united Israel that honors our common faith.

A Shared Legacy of Faith

For over 3,000 years, the Holy Land has been a crossroads for Judaism, Catholicism, and Islam. Moses, revered by all three, unites us. In Judaism, he’s the liberator who brought the Torah from Sinai (Exodus 20). For Catholics, Moses prefigures Christ, his laws shaping our moral tradition (Catechism of the Catholic Church, 1961-1964). In Islam, Musa is a key prophet, his story vivid in the Quran (Surah 28:3-46). Walking Jerusalem’s Old City, I felt this shared legacy at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Western Wall—a bond that ties us together.

Abraham, our common patriarch, deepens this connection. He’s the father of Isaac for Jews and Catholics, and Ishmael for Muslims (Genesis 17, Quran 2:124-129). Sites like Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs are holy to us all. Catholics have worshipped here since the early Church, with the Holy Sepulchre central since the 4th century (Eusebius, Life of Constantine). Muslims, arriving in the 7th century, built the Dome of the Rock on the Temple Mount (Ibn Hisham, Biography of Muhammad). This shared history isn’t separate—it’s one story of faith, struggle, and coexistence, demanding equal political respect.

The Political Struggle

In Israel, Catholics and Muslims face steep political barriers. Muslims, mostly Arab citizens, number 2.1 million (21% of 9.8 million), while Catholics, primarily Arab, are about 140,000 (1.4%) (Israel Central Bureau of Statistics, 2024). That’s a fifth of the population, yet our influence is limited. The Knesset’s 120 seats include only 10-12 for Arab parties like Ra’am or Hadash-Ta’al, often sidelined in coalitions (Knesset Elections, 2022). Catholic representation is nearly absent, with no dedicated parties and few voices in major blocs.

Israel’s laws prioritize Jewish identity. The 2018 Nation-State Law declares Israel the “national home of the Jewish people,” demoting Arabic’s official status (Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State). This marginalizes Catholics and Muslims, making us feel like outsiders. A 2023 Pew Research Center report found 60% of Arab Israelis face political discrimination, and Catholic leaders have raised alarms over restricted access to sites like the Church of the Nativity (Pew Research, 2023). I recall a Jerusalem shopkeeper, a Catholic, telling me, “We’re part of this land’s heart, but our votes don’t count.” His words echo the frustration I’ve seen in markets where exclusion breeds unrest.

Why Their Voices Matter

Empowering Catholics and Muslims politically honors our shared history and strengthens Israel. Moses and Abraham belong to us all, not one faith. Ignoring this fractures the unity that could heal divisions. Inclusion also fosters stability. Muslims and Catholics contribute 8% of Israel’s GDP despite barriers (Bank of Israel, 2024). Giving us a voice could unlock economic potential, like when Singapore embraced its minorities to drive growth. In my work, I’ve seen diverse teams outperform others—Israel could see similar gains.

It’s also a moral duty. The Catholic Church’s Nostra Aetate (1965) and Islam’s Amman Message (2004) call for interfaith respect. Israel, a democratic leader in the Middle East, should embody this. The 2021 Abraham Accords showed dialogue works with Muslim states—why not at home? As a Catholic, I believe our faith’s call to justice demands we advocate for our Muslim neighbors too, whose sacred sites and communities are as integral to this land as ours.

Paths to Empowerment

Israel can amplify Catholic and Muslim voices through:

Electoral Reform: Proportional representation to ensure fairer Knesset seats for Arab and Catholic-aligned parties.

Advisory Councils: Include Catholic and Muslim leaders in shaping laws on education, housing, and holy sites.

Cultural Recognition: Restore Arabic’s official status and protect access to Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Church of the Nativity.

Interfaith Coalitions: Fund groups like the Interreligious Coordinating Council in Israel to build political alliances.

Addressing Concerns

Some fear empowering minorities could dilute Israel’s Jewish identity or raise security risks. But inclusion strengthens a nation, not weakens it. A 2024 Israel Democracy Institute survey found 55% of Israelis support greater Arab political integration (IDI, 2024). Ra’am’s 2021 coalition role showed trust can work. Exclusion, not inclusion, fuels tension—I’ve seen this in markets where sidelining groups sparks instability.

Conclusion

Catholics and Muslims, bound to Israel through Moses, Abraham, and sacred sites, deserve a stronger political voice. Our shared history calls for a democracy that reflects all its people. As a Catholic, I’m moved by our faith’s demand for justice, for ourselves and our Muslim neighbors. In my global experience, inclusion builds strength. Israel can honor its past and forge a united future by empowering us all. Let’s seize this moment.

Shayne Heffernan is the Founder of the Knightsbridge Group, with over 20 years navigating global finance and cultural dynamics.