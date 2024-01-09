Cathie Wood’s Potential 2024 Stock Winners $GH $BEAM $DNA $NTLA

In 2023, Cathie Wood showcased remarkable prowess with her Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) witnessing a 67% surge, while the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKW) outpaced with a stellar 97% rise.
Now, as projections unfold for 2024, analysts anticipate significant growth potential for some stocks within Wood’s portfolio, as depicted in the table below:
|Stock Name
|Ticker Symbol
|2023 Performance
|Average 12-Month Price Target
|Expected Upside
|Guardant Health
|GH
|Slightly Down
|83%
|High
|Beam Therapeutics
|BEAM
|-30%
|85%
|Moderate
|Ginkgo Bioworks
|DNA
|No Change
|120%
|High
|Intellia Therapeutics
|NTLA
|-13%
|168%
|Very High
- Guardant Health: Despite its 2023 performance, analysts foresee an 83% rise, with unanimous buy or strong buy ratings.
- Beam Therapeutics: A 30% dip in 2023 hasn’t deterred optimism, with an 85% potential upside despite some analyst downgrades.
- Ginkgo Bioworks: Stable performance in 2023, but projections suggest a 120% increase, though opinions on the stock are divided.
- Intellia Therapeutics: Despite a 13% drop last year, an impressive 168% potential upside is predicted, highlighting its significant potential.
Conclusion: While Wall Street’s projections are ambitious, it’s essential to approach these forecasts with caution. The lackluster 2023 performances of these stocks amidst a soaring market is a reminder that unforeseen macroeconomic factors can influence outcomes. However, Cathie Wood’s long-term vision for these companies, considering their revolutionary technologies in early cancer detection, DNA modification, cell engineering, and gene editing, could be the real value proposition. Time will tell if Wall Street’s 2024 predictions align with Wood’s long-term strategy.
