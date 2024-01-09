Tuesday, January 9, 2024
@Copyright 2022 - All Right Reserved.
Home 2024 Cathie Wood’s Potential 2024 Stock Winners $GH $BEAM $DNA $NTLA
2024Club 88EducationFeaturedHeadline NewsMost PopularMust ReadOpinionShayne HeffernanShayne HeffernanShayne Heffernan on InvestmentsStocksStrategy

Cathie Wood’s Potential 2024 Stock Winners $GH $BEAM $DNA $NTLA

by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D
written by S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D

In 2023, Cathie Wood showcased remarkable prowess with her Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) witnessing a 67% surge, while the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKW) outpaced with a stellar 97% rise.

Now, as projections unfold for 2024, analysts anticipate significant growth potential for some stocks within Wood’s portfolio, as depicted in the table below:

Stock NameTicker Symbol2023 PerformanceAverage 12-Month Price TargetExpected Upside
Guardant HealthGHSlightly Down83%High
Beam TherapeuticsBEAM-30%85%Moderate
Ginkgo BioworksDNANo Change120%High
Intellia TherapeuticsNTLA-13%168%Very High
  1. Guardant Health: Despite its 2023 performance, analysts foresee an 83% rise, with unanimous buy or strong buy ratings.
  2. Beam Therapeutics: A 30% dip in 2023 hasn’t deterred optimism, with an 85% potential upside despite some analyst downgrades.
  3. Ginkgo Bioworks: Stable performance in 2023, but projections suggest a 120% increase, though opinions on the stock are divided.
  4. Intellia Therapeutics: Despite a 13% drop last year, an impressive 168% potential upside is predicted, highlighting its significant potential.

Conclusion: While Wall Street’s projections are ambitious, it’s essential to approach these forecasts with caution. The lackluster 2023 performances of these stocks amidst a soaring market is a reminder that unforeseen macroeconomic factors can influence outcomes. However, Cathie Wood’s long-term vision for these companies, considering their revolutionary technologies in early cancer detection, DNA modification, cell engineering, and gene editing, could be the real value proposition. Time will tell if Wall Street’s 2024 predictions align with Wood’s long-term strategy.

Shayne Heffernan

S. Jack Heffernan Ph.D. Economist at Knightsbridge holds a Ph.D. in Economics and brings with him over 40 years of trading experience in Asia and hands on experience in Venture Capital, he has been involved in several start ups that have seen market capitalization over $500m and 1 that reach a peak market cap of $15b. He has managed and overseen start ups in Crypto, Mining, Shipping, Technology and Financial Services.

You may also like

Asia: The Ultimate Investment Frontier $BABA $SBUX $TSLA

China Aims for Global Peace

The Case for the S&P 500 Reaching 5,000 by the End of...

Bitcoin ETFs and the Bitcoin Price

France Prioritizes Nuclear Energy Over Renewables

$46m Day 1 2024 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale

logo-white

Your Trusted Source for Capital Markets & Related News

Latest Articles

Asia: The Ultimate Investment Frontier $BABA $SBUX $TSLA
China Aims for Global Peace
Cathie Wood’s Potential 2024 Stock Winners $GH $BEAM $DNA $NTLA

© 2023 LiveTradingNews.com – For The Traders, By The Traders – All Right Reserved.

Facebook Twitter Instagram Linkedin
The information contained on this website shall not be construed as (i) an offer to purchase or sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or sell, any securities or services, (ii) investment, legal, business or tax advice or an offer to provide such advice, or (iii) a basis for making any investment decision. An offering may only be made upon a qualified investor’s receipt not via this website of formal materials from the Knightsbridge an offering memorandum and subscription documentation (“offering materials”). In the case of any inconsistency between the information on this website and any such offering materials, the offering materials shall control. Securities shall not be offered or sold in any jurisdiction in which such offer or sale would be unlawful unless the requirements of the applicable laws of such jurisdiction have been satisfied. Any decision to invest in securities must be based solely upon the information set forth in the applicable offering materials, which should be read carefully by qualified investors prior to investing. An investment with Knightsbridge is not suitable or desirable for all investors; investors may lose all or a portion of the capital invested. Investors may be required to bear the financial risks of an investment for an indefinite period of time. Qualified investors are urged to consult with their own legal, financial and tax advisors before making any investment. Knightsbridge is a private investment firm that offers investment services to Qualified Investors, Members and Institutions ONLY. Qualified Investors are defined as individuals who have met those Qualifications in the relevant jurisdictions. Members are defined as individuals who have been accepted into the Knightsbridge membership program. Institutions are defined as entities such as banks, pension funds, and hedge funds. If you are not a Qualified Investor, Member or Institution, you are not eligible to invest with Knightsbridge. All investments involve risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. You may lose some or all of your investment. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Knightsbridge is not a registered investment advisor, and this disclaimer should not be construed as investment advice. Please consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. By accessing this website, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer. Thank you for your interest in Knightsbridge.