Capitalist a Winner for Newgate

Golden Slipper winning Champion 2YO Capitalist is making every post a winner as an exciting young sire and added a third stakes-winner to his tally in Canberra on Sunday when promising colt Kalashnikov won the Group III Black Opal Stakes (1200m) for a syndicate of James Harron Bloodstock owners.



Fifth on debut in the Group III ATC Breeders Plate last spring, Kalashnikov failed to figure at his next two starts, but broke the ice with an encouraging maiden win against older horses at Gosford on February 24.



That performance gave trainers Peter and Paul Snowden the confidence to put Kalashnikov back into a Black Type race with happy results.



He enjoyed a good run in transit under James McDonald and hit the line hard to score a half neck win over Team Hawkes expensive first starter Solar Winds, a $900,000 Zoustar colt.



“He’s always promised a lot, but was his own worst enemy early on as he was erratic and a little bit strong,” said co-trainer Paul Snowden.



“It was a good win at Gosford as he was three deep all the way with no cover and he was always going to get the run of the race today.



“We’ll see how he pulls up, but he deserves his spot in the Slipper.”



A $600,000 Magic Millions purchase for James Harron Bloodstock from the Segenhoe Stud draft, , Kalashnikov was also bred by Segenhoe, who have retained a share in his ownership and has the overall record of two wins from five starts with prizemoney just shy of $200,000.



He is the second winner from two to race from Rough Ride, a winning half-sister by Flying Spur to Group I winner Eagle Way and stakes-winners Assertive Eagle, Impressive Eagle and Soaressa, dam of Group III winner Thermal Current.



Kalashnikov is the third stakes-winner for Newgate Farm young gun Capitalist, who is the leading first season sire and also the leading two year-old sire in the country.

Currently leading the first season sires list and the overall two year-old sires list, Newgate Farm’s Capitalist added a seventh winner – six in Australia and one in NZ – to his tally at Launceston on Wednesday evening.

Stakes-placed on debut last month, the Adam Trinder trained filly Miss Tuppence scored an easy victory as a short priced favourite winning by nearly three lengths over 1120m.

A $70,000 Inglis Premier purchase from the Supreme Thoroughbreds draft for owner Wayne Roser, Miss Tuppence is the eighth winner from Starlevie, a half-sister to stakes-placed Palace Glow, the dam of Group winners Red Colossus and Nediyms Glow, grand-dam of this season’s stakes-winning 2YO General Beau.

With the Golden Slipper just weeks away, Capitalist is the current leader of the Australian 2YO General Sires List. He covered 237 mares last spring in 2020 to be the second busiest sire in the country.