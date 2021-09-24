Capitalist a Hit at Newgate

Bob Hannon has bred some outstanding horses including Cox Plate hero Shamus Award and Magic Millions 2YO Classic winner Shaquero with a filly he passed in at Inglis Classic last year a Breednet ‘One to Watch’ when winning her maiden and now a metropolitan winner after saluting at Gosford on Wednesday.

An eye-catching winner at Muswellbrook on September 2, the Kris Lees trained Zetarita stepped straight from maiden class to Benchmark 68 against some promising colts and filles and emerged triumphant.

Zetarita tracked the leader, then powered to the front turning for home and kept up a good gallop to the line to win by half length and has the smart record of two wins and a second from three starts.

Another promising filly by Capitalist, Zetarita is the first foal of Group III winner Onemorezeta, who was also bred and retained to race by Mr Hannon after passing in at Inglis Classic. She went on to win over $320,000 in prizemoney with a highlight win in the Group III VRC Gucci Stakes and a fourth in the Group I Tatts Tiara.

Onemorezeta is a half-sister by Onemorenomore to Group II winner Cosmic Force, who was also bred and sold by Mr Hannon and is now covering his first book of mares at NewgateFarm.

The second foal from Onemorezeta is a Merchant Navy colt that was sold by Mr Hannon’s Ascot Park at Inglis Classic this year to Annabel Neasham Racing / Brian McGuire for $150,000 and has been named Dirty Merchant.

He had his first barrier trial at Randwick on Monday finishing a good third.

Onemorezeta has a Deep Field yearling colt to follow and is back in foal to Deep Field, who is the sire of Cosmic Force.

Capitalist also sired consistent filly Funny Money to win at Doomben, while Winning Rupert also got into the winner’s circle at Doomben with the Star Thoroughbreds owned filly Merimee.

Trained by Chris Waller, Merimee made it back to back wins in Brisbane when scoring by a length and a half.

Capitalist filly Shihonka

Backed as if unbeatable, Capitalist filly Shihonka was in a class of her own at Wyong on Tuesday.

Trained by Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott, three year-old filly Shihonka showed serious talent in her first preparation when finishing second on debut to Billiondollarbaby in a metro maiden and then third to Xtremetime in the Listed Woodlands Stakes.

Spelled immediately after that Black Type performance, Shihonka reappeared in the 1100m fillies and mares maiden and thrashed her rivals to win by more than six lengths in an utterly dominant display.

A $220,000 Magic Millions purchase for her trainers from the Yarraman Park draft, Shihonka was a successful pinhook having been bought by Mitchell Bloodstock for $120,000 from the Newgate Consignment at the Magic Millions National Weanling Sale.

Bred by SF Bloodstock, Shihonka is the first living foal from Group III placed Real Saga mare Stroak, who was on-sold by Newgate at the 2019 Magic Million Broodmare Sale to Aston Bloodstock for $100,000.

Shihonka looks a bright prospect for Capitalist going forward with Black Type sprinting races for fillies sure to be in her sights.