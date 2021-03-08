California Voters are Moving to Oust Governor Newsom

#recall #California #voters #Newsom

“Every California Governor in modern history has faced recall attempts to oust them from office. All but 1 have failed, but this effort aimed at Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum”— Paul Ebeling

The well financed organizers behind the effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom say they have 1.95-M signatures, enough to call a special recall election, ahead of a 17 March deadline.

“That is more than enough to be able to have this initiative qualified for a special election later this year to let the people finally decide … what is gonna happen with the fate and the future of California Gov. Gavin Newsom,” Randy Economy, a political adviser working on the effort, said at a press conference Sunday.

“Californians are consistently becoming more disgruntled with how their state’s run,” he added.

County and State elections officials still have to verify that nearly 1.5-M are valid signatures from registered California voters before the recall can qualify for the ballot.

Petition supporters have until 17 March to collect those 1,495,709 valid signatures.

Interest in recalling Newsom is running high after reports surfaced that he had dined with friends at the ultra-expensive French Laundry Napa Valley restaurant in January along with a lot of other arrogant do what I say, not what I do mandates while he was telling California residents to stay at home because of the VirusCasedemic.

