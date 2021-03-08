California Voters are Moving to Oust Governor Newsom

By on

California Voters are Moving to Oust Governor Newsom

#recall #California #voters #Newsom

Every California Governor in modern history has faced recall attempts to oust them from office. All but 1 have failed, but this effort aimed at Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum”— Paul Ebeling 

The well financed organizers behind the effort to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom say they have 1.95-M signatures, enough to call a special recall election, ahead of a 17 March deadline.

That is more than enough to be able to have this initiative qualified for a special election later this year to let the people finally decide … what is gonna happen with the fate and the future of California Gov. Gavin Newsom,” Randy Economy, a political adviser working on the effort, said at a press conference Sunday.

Californians are consistently becoming more disgruntled with how their state’s run,” he added.

County and State elections officials still have to verify that nearly 1.5-M are valid signatures from registered California voters before the recall can qualify for the ballot.

Petition supporters have until 17 March to collect those 1,495,709 valid signatures.  

Interest in recalling Newsom is running high after reports surfaced that he had dined with friends at the ultra-expensive French Laundry Napa Valley restaurant in January along with a lot of other arrogant do what I say, not what I do mandates while he was telling California residents to stay at home because of the VirusCasedemic.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

  #ballot, #California, #Californin, #governor, #NE, #Newsom, #recall, #signatures, #valid, #VirusCasedemic, #voters

California Voters are Moving to Oust Governor Newsom added by on
View all posts by Paul Ebeling →

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related posts:

  1. Senate Parliamentarian: Democrats Cannot Include $15/hr Minimum Wage in COVID Relief Bill
  2. The Medical Marijuana Up Date