On the Specialty Front: 'The French Dispatch' is Wes Anderson's Most Freewheeling Film, and Perhaps His Best

‘Halloween Kills’ and ‘Dune’ assisted in delivering the best month since the VirusCasedemic began in regards to combined domestic ticket sales.

The October box office shows us that people are going back to the movies in theaters.

Combined movie ticket sales in North America checked in at a $637-M, according to ComScore. That is the most revenue in any given month since the virus chaos struck.

Summer and the Christmas holidays are generally the calendar’s box office bright spots, but this yr, October was stacked with big-budget tentpoles and other event pics that were finally able to open.

Last year, domestic box office revenue for October was just $55-M

Worldwide revenue came for October came in at an estimated $3.2-B, 30% ahead of the original estimate of $2.5-B. That would put the month 4% behind a 3-yr average of Ys 2017-2019.

The Box Office in North America is projected to come in at $4.7-B, compared to $2.2-B in Y 2020, the record is Y 2018’s $11.8-B.

On the specialty front

Wes Anderson’s ‘The French Dispatch‘ (R-rated) made a major push in its 2nd frame as it expanded from 52 locations in North America to 788. The Searchlight movie took in $2.8-M for a 10-Day domestic total of $4.6-M.

Of the stories my favorite is that of the art critic and historian JKL Berensen (Tilda Swinton) tells the 1st feature story, of Moses Rosenthaler (Benicio Del Toro), an artist and a psychopath who becomes world-famous while incarcerated for murder in a high-security prison in Ennui.

Mr. Rosenthaler owes his career to a prison guard named Simone (Léa Seydoux), who is an unconventional muse: she poses for him and is his lover but is also his virtual boss and actual commander.

Upon getting an inkling of his super talent, and feeling the spark between them, she takes him and his career firmly and sternly in hand, for her own long-term needs/purposes.

The relationship is very erotic, on terms that Simone strictly dictates. Artist Rosenthaler owes his acclaim to an art dealer named Julien Cadazio (Adrien Brody), a fellow-inmate, convicted of tax fraud, who recruits Mr. Rosenthaler for his gallery and then manages to bring a major collector, Upshur Clampette (Lois Smith), from Liberty, Kansas, and her entourage (including Ms. Berensen, who once worked for her as a consultant to the French prison for a show that turns mortally chaotic.

All of the stories are presented with dazzling stagecraft and ingenious art and artifice, starting simply with frequent switches back and forth between the use of black-and-white and color.

Director Anderson’s sense of artifice in the extreme allows him to bring together subjects that belong together, whether or not they are often found together in real life as clearly and blatantly as in his films.

His views of society’s current turbulence, individuals’ violence, and institutions’ cruelty are inseparable from the sense of style that heroic resisters bring to it, and that group includes both the people who confront crushing power and those who report on it, who are often the same.

Writer/Director Anderson brings together the beauty of heroism and the heroism of beauty. In a elevated view of his own purity he celebrates the unsung heroes and those who tell their stories but also those who, like Editor A. Howitzer, Jr. (Bill Murray) and his staff of grammarians and illustrators, provide an accompaniment as stylish and as substantial as the adventures and inventions themselves.

Few filmmakers have as distinct a outlook as Wes Anderson.

