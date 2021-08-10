Box Office: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Opened Low at $26.5-M

#BoxOffice #movies #theaters

$T $DIS $CMCSA

The domestic box office recovery took a hit a the weekend, as Warner Bros. and DC’s critical darling The Suicide Squad opened to a less-than-expected $26.5-M from 4,002 North American theaters as fear posed by the Delta variant and a hybrid theatrical-home launch kept people home on the couch.

But it did mark the Top North American opening of the VirusCasedemic-era for an R-rated title.

Overseas The Suicide Squad took in $35-M from 71 markets for a foreign tally of $45.7-M and global take of $72.2-M.

Critics liked Suicide Squad, which sports a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences were slightly less enthused, giving it a B+.

Males fueled the film, while also flocking to watch it in Imax and other premium large format screens. Combined, those screens turned more than 30 percent of the gross.

As concerns over the Delta variant made headlines throughout August, the impact was felt at the box office as moviegoing comfort level fell.

Over the July 30-August 2 weekend, Disney’s tentpole Jungle Cruise opened to $35-M domestically, a poor number in normal times but outperform expectations.

Universal and M. Night Shyamalan’s Old placed #3 domestically in its 3rd weekend with $4.1-M for a North American total of $38.5-M and $65.2-M internationally.

Black Widow held in at #4 in its 5th weekend with $4-M for a domestic take of $174.4-M and $185.4-M overseas. Globally, its box office haul is now at $359.8-M.

Focus Features and Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater rounded out the Top 5 in North America with $2.9-M for a 10-day total of $10-M

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater, the chaos is about over, Keep the Faith!