Box Office: ‘The Little Things’ Opens #1 with $4.8-M

#boxoffice #COVID19

$T $CMCSA

The star-packed period crime-drama The Little Things won the weekend race at the domestic box office with an estimated $4.8-M debut. It is the 1st 2021 film from Warner Bros. to open simultaneously on HBO Max and in cinemas during this virus chaos.

Warners says The Little Things scored the largest domestic debut for an R-rated film since the medical emergency began. Overseas, the LA-set neo-noir opened to $2.8-M from 18 markets for a worldwide tally of $7.6-M.

Warner’s notes that 44% of theaters are still shuttered domestically because of COVID-19. Cinemas are also closed throughout Europe.

The Little Things features Denzel Washington and Rami Malek as different breeds of cops working to catch their suspect, Jared Leto.

Universal and DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods: The New Age continued to sell tickets in its 10th frame with $1.8-M for a domestic take of $44-M and $144.4-M globally.

Liam Neeson’s action thriller The Marksman and WW84 tied for 3rd place with a estimated $1.3-M each.

Among awards contenders

Universal’s News of the World has taken in $10.4-M, while Focus’ A Promising Young Woman has earned $4.4-M.

Overseas

The animated family film Soul, which is only available in the US on Disney+ is on its way to becoming the 2nd-biggest Pixar release of all time in China after ending the weekend with a total of $52.3-M. That puts the film’s foreign haul at $85.2-M.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith, India has opened all of it cinemas for 100% occupancy.