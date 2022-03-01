Home 2022 Box Office: ‘The Godfather’ Scores Top Weekend Box Office 50 Years Later

Over the 25-27 February weekend, Paramount booked The Godfather in 156 theaters across North America in honor of the movie’s 50th anni. Filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic Mafia pic earned $970,000 for a per-location average of $6,218, the best of any film for the weekend.

The 50th Anniversary rerelease also did well overseas, earning $1.4-M from a handful of markets.

The Godfather has grossed a total of $248.2-M at the global box office, not adjusted for inflation.

‘Uncharted,’ ‘Dog’ Led Quiet Domestic Box Office Weekend as ‘Studio 666’ came DOA

Spider-Man: No Way HomeDeath on the Nile and Jackass Forever rounded out the Top 5.

At the specialty box office

British director Joe Wright’s Cyrano made its official debut, grossing $1.4-M from 797 theaters for MGM and United Artists. Overseas, the music-infused take on the classic tale opened to $1-M from a handful of markets.

the global box office is expected to light up next wk with the release of Matt Reeves’ The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader. The Superhero pic begins rolling out internationally midweek before opening officially in North America Friday.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, the chaos is over, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

