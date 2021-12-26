Box Office: ‘Spider-Man,’ ‘Sing 2’ Top Christmas List

#Christmas #Spiderman #Sing2

“The Christian film ‘American Underdog,‘ joined ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Sing 2‘ in the rare A+ CinemaScore club” — Paul Ebeling

Sony’s Spider-Man: No Way Home topped the Christmas box office, earning $138.6-M from 4,336 theaters in North America for the long 5-day holiday to finish Sunday with $467.3-M domestically and more than $1-B worldwide.

The film shattered lots of records since opening last weekend and is the 1st film of the VirusCasedemic era to crack the $1-B threshold at the worldwide box office.

Sing 2, buoyed by an A+ CinemaScore and support from the younger set, posted a 5-day opening of $41-M from 3,892 locations and a 3-day gross of $23.7-M.

The Matrix Resurrections and The King’s Man both disappointed as males largely stuck with Spidey. The 2 films, along with Sing 2, debuted Wednesday.

American Underdog, which played best in the Midwest and South, posted a stellar 2-day gross of $6.2-M from 2,813 cinemas. Like Sing 2 — and No Way Home — it received a coveted A+ CinemaScore.

A Journal for Jordan also opened in select theaters on Christmas Day, earning an estimated $2.4-M from 1,250 theaters for the 2 days.

At the specialty box office

Paul Thomas Anderson’s hit specialty pic Licorice Pizza expanded on 25 December into 786 runs, earning a promising $2.3-M for the frame.

Sony Pictures Classics’ Parallel Mothers, opening on 24 December in 3 theaters, secured a strong location average of $13,692.

Editors Note: The frame between Christmas and New Year’s is a time when multiple films can prosper. Distributors large and small are banking on building grosses throughout the wk, considering that many adults are off of work and kids are out of school.

Have some fun this holiday week, see a movie in a theater, Keep the Faith!