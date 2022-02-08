Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Passes ‘Avatar’ Original Domestic Run

#BoxOffice #Spiderman #Avatar

$SNE

“There is no stopping Spider-Man: No Way Home, even 8 weekends into it run”— Paul Ebeling

In its latest feat, the Sony and Marvel superhero blockbuster is passing up the original run of Avatar at the domestic box office to rank as the #3 movie of all time, not adjusted for inflation. The pic should accomplish the milestone by Tuesday.

No Way Home earned another $9.6-M over the weekend to finish Sunday with $749-M in ticket sales, less than a $1-M off of the $749.8-M grossed by James Cameron’s Avatar in its original domestic run.

Globally No Way Home doesn’t have a shot at besting Avatar. As, Avatar remains the #1 film of all time worldwide after earning $2.84-B throughout the course of its lifetime.

Then there was Jackass Forever at the box office.

The R-rated movie took in a better-than-expected $23.5-M from 3,604 theaters to mark a triumphant return to the big screen for prankster king Johnny Knoxville and his crew.

Jackass Forever, costing just $10-M to make, is the 2nd box office win and profit generator for Paramount following January’s Scream.

At the specialty box office, acclaimed Norwegian film The Worst Person in the World impressed with an opening location average of $33,760 from four theaters in New York and Los Angeles for distributor Neon. That is the best showing for a foreign-language film since Y 2019, and among the Top 20 opening location averages ever for a foreign-language film

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, the chaos is about over. Keep the Faith!