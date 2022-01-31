Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Captures Another Slow Weekend

#BoxOffice #movies #Spiderman #Marvel #Sony

No Way Home grossed an estimated $11-M for the weekend to finish Sunday with a domestic haul of $735-M, the 4th-best showing of all time, internationally, the superhero sensation has passed the $1-B mark. The movie’s global total sits at $1.74-B, the 6th best showing ever, a milestone that was reached without playing in China.

In North America, at the there were no new nationwide offerings at the box office. Earlier this month, Sony announced it was delaying the release of Jared Leto’s Morbius 1 April.

The Christian Western romance drama Redeeming Love, held at #4 in its 2nd frame with an estimated $1.85-M for a domestic take of $6.5M. The movie, directed by DJ Caruso, is produced by Pinnacle Peak Pictures and Mission Pictures and distributed by Universal.

Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley saw a bump as it reversed course and offered a black-and-white version of the pic in hundreds of theaters across the US The Searchlight Pictures release earned $530,000+ from 1,103 theaters, a gain of more than 130% from the prior weekend.

Have some fun, see a movie in a theater this week, the chaos is at it end, Keep the Faith!