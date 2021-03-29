Box Office: ‘Nobody’ Debuts at #1 $6.7-M Debut

#BoxOffice

Bob Odenkirk’s new action revenge-thriller ‘Nobody‘ opening to a pleasing $6.7-M domestically as more theaters in Los Angeles and the rest of West Coast reopen.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller and written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, the Universal film Topped the chart after being embraced by audiences and critics alike.

In the movie, Mr. Odenkirk plays a nobody living an unremarkable life who shakes things up when his family is robbed. Connie Nielsen, Michael Ironside and Christopher Lloyd co-star

The top markets were Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Phoenix and Chicago, with L.A. producing 8 of the Top 25-grossing theaters. Nobody played evenly across the country.

The audience was 47% Caucasian, it skewed male, 62% with 44%of ticket buyers over 35 anni.

Nobody has amassed $5-M so far overseas,

Internationally, the big headline of the weekend was Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong, which launched to a VirusCasedemic-best $121.8-M at the foreign box office. The Warner Bros. and Legendary tentpole opens domestically next wk.

Elsewhere in North America, family holdovers Raya and the Last Dragon and Tom & Jerry grew their domestic totals to $28.4-M and $37.1-M after earning $3.5-M and $2.5-M at the weekend, respectively.

Chaos Walking followed in 3rd place with $1.9-M for a domestic total of $11.5-M, while The Courier earned $1-M in its 2nd frame for a total $3.5-M.

Have some fun, theaters are open, see a movie this week.